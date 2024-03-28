Allprostar to Showcase its New Camping Series at Hong Kong Global Sources Sports & Outdoor Show 2024

XIAMEN, China, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allprostar(Xiamen) Industrial Co.,Ltd has over 16 years of experience outdoor product development and manufacturing and dedicates to providing high and innovative solutions for enthusiasts. Under our flagship brand COMCOCO and CONCONA for outdoors and COCORICK for stoves, we offer a wide range of outdoor gear, including outdoor folding tables, folding, folding beds, sleeping bags, and other related accessories. The Company is excited to invite global customers to the 2024 Global Sources Sports&Outdoor Show, which is kicking off in April 2024, at AsiaWorld-Expo, where Allprostar will be reintroducing its New Camping series, like camping chairs, table, tents, sleeping bag, wagon, etc.

One-stop shopping experience

Our outdoor products have the following five advantages:

1. Portability: Our outdoor products are designed to be lightweight and easy to carry, allowing you to take them on your adventures without any hassle.

2. Durability: We prioritize the use of high-quality materials and robust construction to ensure that our outdoor products can withstand the rigors of outdoor activities and provide long-lasting performance.

3. Versatility: Our outdoor products are designed to be versatile, catering to a wide range of outdoor activities and environments. Whether you're camping, hiking, or simply enjoying a day at the beach, our products have you covered.

4. Functionality: We strive to create outdoor products that are not only stylish but also highly functional. Our products are carefully designed with features that enhance your outdoor experience, such as convenient storage pockets, adjustable components, and easy setup.

5. Weather Resistance: We understand that outdoor conditions can be unpredictable. That's why our products are built to withstand various weather conditions, providing you with comfort and reliability even in challenging environments.

Our products are designed specifically to meet the unique demands of outdoor activities. We prioritize functionality, durability, and portability, ensuring that adventurers can enjoy their outdoor experiences to the fullest. Our team of experts continually researches and incorporates the latest industry trends, allowing us to stay at the forefront of the outdoor product market.

With a focus on wholesale distributors and Amazon sellers, our mission is to deliver customized products of superior quality at competitive market prices. We strive to establish long-lasting partnerships with our clients, understanding their specific needs and providing personalized solutions that exceed expectations.

Exhibition: Hong Kong Global Sources Sports&Outdoor Show 2024

Date: 27th-30th, April 2024

Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong S.A.R. (near the airport)

Allprostar Booth: 5F16

Looking forward to meeting global customers and partners at Allprostar's booth at Hong Kong Global Sources Sports&Outdoor Show 2024.

About Allprostar:

Allprostar(Xiamen) Industrial Co.,Ltd is a leading enterprise specializing in the development and manufacturing of outdoor products. With 16 years of industry expertise, our company offers a diverse range of high-quality outdoor gear under the renowned brand COMCOCO and CONCONA for outdoors and COCORICK for stoves. We prioritize functionality, durability, and portability, ensuring that adventurers can fully enjoy their outdoor experiences. Our commitment to personalized service and sustainability sets us apart in the market.

https://intexnst.com

SOURCE Allprostar(Xiamen) Industrial Co.,Ltd