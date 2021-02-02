Allrecipes Names Community Choice Awards 2021 Winners
Top Food Products Chosen by Home Cooks Recognized in First Annual List
Honorees Include Barilla, Boar's Head, Goya, Kraft, Land O Lakes, Lipton, Starkist, Truvia, Wonderful Pistachio
Feb 02, 2021, 09:00 ET
DES MOINES, Iowa and NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Allrecipes, the world's largest community-driven food media brand, today announced the winners of its Community Choice Awards 2021, highlighting the top food products that home cooks love, covering everything from pantry staples and condiments to snacks and frozen foods. The awards appear in the February/March issue of Allrecipes, available February 12, and the full list of honorees can be seen online now at allrecipes.com/community-choice-awards.
"The pandemic has changed the way we think about, eat, and shop for food," said Allrecipes Editor-in-Chief Nichole Aksamit. "Meredith consumer research finds that nearly seven in 10 U.S. women are eating at home more often*. With so many pantry staples and food products promising great taste, quality, and convenience, we wanted to know which ones our audience reaches for first. The Community Choice Awards recognize the go-to products and must-have brands of the world's largest community of home cooks."
In a spring 2020 online survey, Allrecipes asked its community of home cooks to identify their favorite brands in 58 pantry-product categories. The 1,167 respondents could select more than one brand, write in brands, and/or skip categories. The winning brands are recognized as one of the top vote-getters in their category.
Select Allrecipes Community Choice Awards 2021 honorees are presented below, by category and the full list of winners is available on allrecipes.com/community-choice-awards:
Butters
- Cabot Sweet Cream Butter
- Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter
- Land O Lakes Butter
Canned Beans
- B&M
- Bush's
- Goya
Canned Fish
- Bumble Bee
- Chicken of the Sea
- Starkist
Canned Vegetables
- Del Monte
- Green Giant
- Libby's
Cereals
- Cheerios
- Quaker Oats
- Special K
Cheeses
- Kraft
- Sargento
- Tillamook
Cream Cheeses
- Organic Valley
- Philadelphia
- Temp Tee
Dairy Milks
- Dairy Pure
- Fairlife
- Horizon
Frozen Breakfast Breads
- Kellogg's Eggo
- Udi's
- Van's Foods
Frozen Breakfast Proteins
- Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwich
- Jimmy Dean Sausage
- Morningstar Farms
Frozen Pizzas
- California Pizza Kitchen
- DiGiorno
- Red Baron
Jarred Pasta Sauces
- Barilla
- Prego
- Ragù
Ketchups
- Heinz Tomato Ketchup
- Hunt's Tomato Ketchup
- Red Gold Ketchup
Lunch Meats
- Boar's Head
- Butterball
- Oscar Mayer
Mayonnaise
- Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
- Kraft Real Mayo
- Miracle Whip Original Dressing
Non-Dairy Milks
- Almond Breeze
- Lactaid
- Silk Soy
Nuts
- Blue Diamond Almonds
- Planters Peanuts
- Wonderful Pistachio
Olive Oils
- Bertolli
- Filippo Berio
- Pam
Pastas
- Barilla
- Buitoni
- De Cecco
Potato Chips
- Kettle
- Lay's
- Ruffles
Salad Dressings
- Hidden Valley
- Ken's Foods
- Kraft Salad Dressings
Salty Snacks
- Goldfish
- Snyder's
- Sun Chips
Snack Bars
- Kind
- Larabar
- Nature Valley
Soups
- Campbell's
- Panera at Home
- Progresso
Spices
- McCormick
- Morton
- Spice Islands
Stocks or Broths
- College Inn
- Pacific
- Swanson
Sugars
- Domino
- Imperial
- Sugar in the Raw
Sugar Substitutes
- Splenda
- Stevia in the Raw
- Truvia
Teas
- Celestial Seasoning
- Lipton
- Tazo
The complete list of Allrecipes Community Choice Awards 2021 winners and recipes using many of these products can be found on allrecipes.com/community-choice-awards.
The Allrecipes Community Choice 2021 winners were determined based on a survey distributed in the spring of 2020 to the Allrecipes community. Respondents identified their favorite brands among 58 different pantry item categories. Respondents were able to select more than one brand, write in a favorite brand and/or skip pantry items.
*Meredith Data Studio Food Factor Study, October 2020
ABOUT ALLRECIPES
Allrecipes, the world's largest community-driven food brand, provides trusted resources to more than 60 million home cooks, publishes recipes from home cooks around the world who connect and inspire one another through photos, reviews and videos. Since its launch in 1997, Allrecipes has become a dynamic, indispensable resource for cooks of all skill levels seeking trusted recipes, cooking trends, entertaining ideas, every day and holiday meal solutions, grocery savings information and practical cooking tips. The brand helps cooks shop, budget and make healthy, sustainable choices in the kitchen. In addition to the site, Allrecipes produces content across numerous platforms, including voice skills, smart appliances, apps and podcasts. Allrecipes Magazine, the magazine industry's first large-scale digital-to-print brand extension, reaches an audience of more than 9 million. Published six times a year, the magazine has grown rapidly to a 1.4 million rate base from 500,000 at its inception seven years ago.
