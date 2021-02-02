Allrecipes Names Community Choice Awards 2021 Winners

DES MOINES, Iowa and NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Allrecipes, the world's largest community-driven food media brand, today announced the winners of its Community Choice Awards 2021, highlighting the top food products that home cooks love, covering everything from pantry staples and condiments to snacks and frozen foods. The awards appear in the February/March issue of Allrecipes, available February 12, and the full list of honorees can be seen online now at allrecipes.com/community-choice-awards.

"The pandemic has changed the way we think about, eat, and shop for food," said Allrecipes Editor-in-Chief Nichole Aksamit. "Meredith consumer research finds that nearly seven in 10 U.S. women are eating at home more often*. With so many pantry staples and food products promising great taste, quality, and convenience, we wanted to know which ones our audience reaches for first. The Community Choice Awards recognize the go-to products and must-have brands of the world's largest community of home cooks."

In a spring 2020 online survey, Allrecipes asked its community of home cooks to identify their favorite brands in 58 pantry-product categories. The 1,167 respondents could select more than one brand, write in brands, and/or skip categories. The winning brands are recognized as one of the top vote-getters in their category.

Select Allrecipes Community Choice Awards 2021 honorees are presented below, by category and the full list of winners is available on allrecipes.com/community-choice-awards:

Butters

Cabot Sweet Cream Butter

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter

Land O Lakes Butter

Canned Beans

B&M

Bush's

Goya

Canned Fish

Bumble Bee

Chicken of the Sea

Starkist

Canned Vegetables

Del Monte

Green Giant

Libby's

Cereals

Cheerios

Quaker Oats

Special K

Cheeses

Kraft

Sargento

Tillamook

Cream Cheeses

Organic Valley

Philadelphia

Temp Tee

Dairy Milks

Dairy Pure

Fairlife

Horizon

Frozen Breakfast Breads

Kellogg's Eggo

Eggo Udi's

Van's Foods

Frozen Breakfast Proteins

Jimmy Dean Breakfast Sandwich

Jimmy Dean Sausage

Morningstar Farms

Frozen Pizzas

California Pizza Kitchen

DiGiorno

Red Baron

Jarred Pasta Sauces

Barilla

Prego

Ragù

Ketchups

Heinz Tomato Ketchup

Hunt's Tomato Ketchup

Red Gold Ketchup

Lunch Meats

Boar's Head

Butterball

Oscar Mayer

Mayonnaise

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise

Kraft Real Mayo

Miracle Whip Original Dressing

Non-Dairy Milks

Almond Breeze

Lactaid

Silk Soy

Nuts

Blue Diamond Almonds

Planters Peanuts

Wonderful Pistachio

Olive Oils

Bertolli

Filippo Berio

Pam

Pastas

Barilla

Buitoni

De Cecco

Potato Chips

Kettle

Lay's

Ruffles

Salad Dressings

Hidden Valley

Ken's Foods

Kraft Salad Dressings

Salty Snacks

Goldfish

Snyder's

Sun Chips

Snack Bars

Kind

Larabar

Nature Valley

Soups

Campbell's

Panera at Home

Progresso

Spices

McCormick

Morton

Spice Islands

Stocks or Broths

College Inn

Pacific

Swanson

Sugars

Domino

Imperial

Sugar in the Raw

Sugar Substitutes

Splenda

Stevia in the Raw

Truvia

Teas

Celestial Seasoning

Lipton

Tazo

The complete list of Allrecipes Community Choice Awards 2021 winners and recipes using many of these products can be found on allrecipes.com/community-choice-awards.

The Allrecipes Community Choice 2021 winners were determined based on a survey distributed in the spring of 2020 to the Allrecipes community. Respondents identified their favorite brands among 58 different pantry item categories. Respondents were able to select more than one brand, write in a favorite brand and/or skip pantry items.

*Meredith Data Studio Food Factor Study, October 2020

ABOUT ALLRECIPES

Allrecipes, the world's largest community-driven food brand, provides trusted resources to more than 60 million home cooks, publishes recipes from home cooks around the world who connect and inspire one another through photos, reviews and videos. Since its launch in 1997, Allrecipes has become a dynamic, indispensable resource for cooks of all skill levels seeking trusted recipes, cooking trends, entertaining ideas, every day and holiday meal solutions, grocery savings information and practical cooking tips. The brand helps cooks shop, budget and make healthy, sustainable choices in the kitchen. In addition to the site, Allrecipes produces content across numerous platforms, including voice skills, smart appliances, apps and podcasts. Allrecipes Magazine, the magazine industry's first large-scale digital-to-print brand extension, reaches an audience of more than 9 million. Published six times a year, the magazine has grown rapidly to a 1.4 million rate base from 500,000 at its inception seven years ago.

