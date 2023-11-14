Allredi Promotes Ryan Hunter to SVP, Sales and Marketing

Promotion expands his purview from Canada to North America

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allredi (or "the Company"), a North American distributor of surface preparation, abrasives, and safety products to industrial contractors, announced today that Ryan Hunter has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, for North America. Allredi is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, and Ridgemont Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm based in Charlotte, NC.

"Ryan's track record of driving business results derives from his strength in sales strategy and his continuous pursuit of a customer-focused business culture," said Allredi CEO Robert M. Case. "We are delighted to give him the opportunity to extend his expertise in sales and marketing to a larger geographic area, and we congratulate him on his promotion."

Mr. Hunter joined Allredi as General Manager and Vice President of the Canadian division in April 2021. In his new role, he will be responsible for all North American sales and marketing as well as revenue growth and executing the company's go-to-market strategy.

"Over the last two years, we have been able to elevate the Allredi brand across the Canadian market, and I'm excited for the opportunity to do the same in the U.S.," said Mr. Hunter. "Customers today are looking to work with partners that can offer a full range of solutions, and I look forward to collaborating with more of my Allredi colleagues as we improve our go-to-market strategy and execution."

About Allredi

Allredi is a North American distributor of surface preparation, abrasives, and safety products to industrial contractors primarily in the industrial, infrastructure, and downstream energy sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Pasadena, TX with 24 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Please visit www.allredi-us.com for additional information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $6 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. www.ridgemontep.com

Contact:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, [email protected]

or

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, [email protected]

SOURCE Allredi