Allrise Capital Leads $3M Series A Investment Into a Leading EdTech Application, Intellectokids

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based investment manager Allrise Capital, announced today that it led a $3.1 million Series A financing for IntellectoKids.

IntellectoKids is a rapidly growing provider of online education solutions for children up to 7 years of age. The platform consists of four different applications that help educate children through gamified experiences on subjects necessary for early schooling. IntellectoKids boasts over 2 million installs and has been consistently ranked within the top 10 grossing apps in the Kids 5 & Under category in both the United States and Canada, according to Sensor Tower.

The Series A financing builds on an exceptional year for IntellectoKids, which saw rapid growth in installed user base and strong market momentum in the white-hot area of online education for children. The UK-based EdTech firm plans to use the financing to expand into new geographies outside of the United States, Europe, and grow its Android userbase.

Allrise Capital invests in early-stage technology startups that redefine or create large, new markets and believes IntellectoKids offers a premier solution for the underserved portion of the $70 billion growing EdTech market. Allrise Capital CEO, Ruslan Zinurov, will join IntellectoKids' Board of Directors.

"We are very excited to work with IntellectoKids and we strongly believe in their uniquely comprehensive application ecosystem," says Ruslan Zinurov. "The EdTech space within IntellectoKids' age demographic is expanding tremendously."

About Allrise Capital

Allrise Capital Inc. is a California-based multi-strategy investment firm specializing in real estate, venture capital and special situations opportunities in the US and select emerging markets globally. For further information, call 949.748.6285 or visit www.allrisecapital.com

IntellectoKids

https://intellectokids.com/

