AllRize™ Announces 3.0 Release of its AI-Powered Law Practice Management Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllRize, an innovative provider of award-winning legal technology solutions, today announced the release of AllRize 3.0, the newest version of its AI-powered law practice management platform. Built natively on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and seamlessly integrated with all Microsoft office productivity tools, AllRize 3.0 sets a new benchmark for legal operations.

AllRize is a comprehensive, SaaS platform optimized for mid-sized law firms to help them modernize their operations, enhance client service, and accelerate revenue growth. The platform consists of multiple AI-powered software modules – including Marketing, CRM, Matter Management, Document Management, and Accounting – all integrated within a single, intuitive interface. AllRize is a highly customizable practice management solution that can deployed as a complete system, or just one module at a time.

"AllRize 3.0 isn't just about helping law firms operate faster or more efficiently—it's about fundamentally reimagining what legal work looks like in the age of AI," said Erik Ruda, CEO of AllRize. "We see a future where AI technology doesn't just automate repetitive tasks; instead, it effectively partners with legal teams to provide greater insights and deliver more value in advocating for their clients. With AllRize, our relentless focus is on giving legal professionals the tools to break free from time-consuming administrative burdens and deliver extraordinary value to their clients."

Key Innovations in AllRize 3.0:

Revolutionary Billing Without the Stopwatch:

AllRize 3.0 moves beyond manual timekeeping by auto-generating draft time entries based on tasks, calendar data, and office productivity applications. Real-time alerts and end-of-week reminders ensure complete, accurate, and audit-ready billing records—minimizing lost billable hours and boosting productivity.

AI-Powered Document Management:

Copilot-enabled automation assists with drafting, summarizing, and reviewing legal documents. The system intelligently compares contracts and briefings, flags risky clauses, and generates comprehensive summaries—dramatically reducing time spent on paperwork and enabling attorneys to focus on strategy and client service.

Integrated Accounting & Mission-Critical Compliance:

AllRize 3.0 includes an enhanced financial module that enables precise management of both operating and trust accounts, with advanced features like three-way reconciliation, comprehensive audit trails, automated compliance safeguards, and real-time financial reporting.

Enterprise-Grade Security & AI-Powered Compliance:

Built on Microsoft's comprehensive cloud security stack, AllRize delivers enterprise-level encryption, access controls, and audit trails. AI-powered compliance monitors ensure confidential data (PII, HIPAA, etc.) stays protected and that firms adhere to data privacy regulations and retention policies.

Robert Jameson, Chief Product Officer at AllRize, added: "With AllRize 3.0, we set out to solve the real-world challenges that law firms face every day—disconnected systems, lost billable hours, compliance headaches, and the constant pressure to do more with less. This release brings together the latest advances in AI, automation, and cloud technology into a single platform that's as powerful as it is easy to use."

About AllRize

AllRize, a Microsoft Partner, provides law firms with a comprehensive, AI-powered practice management integrated with the Microsoft ecosystem and designed to boost staff productivity, enhance client experiences, and accelerate revenue growth. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and powered by Microsoft Copilot, AllRize integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams. The platform's modular architecture includes Marketing, CRM, Matter Management, Document Management, and Accounting—all unified within a single, intelligent interface. For more information about AllRize 3.0, visit https://allrize.ai.

