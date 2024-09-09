AllRize Unveils Comprehensive, AI-Powered Law Practice Management Platform

Streamline Operations, Boost Efficiency, and Deliver Superior Client Service with AllRize

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllRize, a leading innovator of software solutions for law firms and in-house legal departments, today introduced its AI-powered law practice management platform. The comprehensive SaaS solution includes all the features necessary to help legal teams streamline internal operations, increase staff productivity, and deliver superior service to their clients.

AllRize Platform Architecture

Designed as an easily customizable platform, AllRize offers four software modules that work together with a unified and intuitive interface built on the Microsoft Dynamics framework. The modules include:

CRM – including intake, client communications, and outbound marketing capabilities

Matters – providing simplified management of all cases, documents, and matters

Calendar – for scheduling and managing tasks, schedules, and critical deadlines

Accounting – automatically tracks each user's time, as well as billing and payments

Each module is seamlessly integrated with the underlying AllRize platform architecture and leverages the power of the platform's patented AI technology. This provides several important benefits to legal teams, including:

Automated client intake - AllRize streamlines the client intake process, allowing law firms to capture leads, qualify prospects, and convert them into clients more efficiently.

Streamlined case management - AllRize provides a centralized platform for managing all aspects of a case, from initial intake to resolution. With AllRize, legal teams can track time, manage deadlines, collaborate with colleagues, and keep clients informed.

Automated marketing efforts - AllRize automates marketing tasks such as email campaigns and social media marketing, allowing firms to nurture leads and grow their business.

Real-time financial insights - AllRize provides law firms with real-time financial data and insights, enabling them to make informed decisions about their practice.

As a Microsoft AppSource partner, AllRize fully leverages Dynamics technology and Microsoft office applications, and integrates with other software tools that legal teams use within their normal workflow. And, because AllRize is delivered as a cloud-hosted SaaS offering, it is easily accessible for all local and remote users within an organization.

"We developed AllRize after doing extensive research into the pain points, processes, and priorities of law firms and in-house legal teams," said Erik Ruda, CEO of AllRize. "Based on the positive feedback we received during our early customer trials program, we're excited to now make AllRize available to the market as a whole."

AllRize pricing is based on the modules the organization requires and the number of users that need access to the SaaS offering. Organizations can choose month-to-month pricing, or more cost-effective 1-year and 3-year subscriptions. Every AllRize customer also receives complimentary service and support for the first 12 months.

About AllRize

Founded in 2020, AllRize is a privately held software company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with multiple offices across the US. The company is focused exclusively on the legal market and is committed to providing software and services that transform how legal professionals manage their practices, serve their clients, and achieve their business objectives. For more information, visit www.allrize.ai or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Franklyn Jones

4084606514

[email protected]

SOURCE allrize.ai