ALLSAINTS COMPLETES ITS EDP COLLECTION WITH TWO BOLD NEW SCENTS, IN CONTINUED COLLABORATION WITH SCENT BEAUTY AND PERFUMER GABRIELA CHELARIU.

The fragrances were crafted by Gabriela Chelariu, the incredibly talented and renowned perfumer behind the ALLSAINTS EDP Collection. With over 20 years of experience, Chelariu is known for her intuitive, brand-led approach to fragrance creation. Speaking on the collaboration, she says, "For me it is very important when I work on a brand to understand everything about it. The look of the store, the feel of the fabrics, how things are together and what are the details that are making the brand stand out… It was very clear what the goal was. I think that's the key to developing fragrance, understanding the brand DNA. And in the way that AllSaints has such a signature in terms of fashion—the feeling and the look—it was easy for me to understand."

Both fragrances are housed in the elevated ALLSAINTS EDP bottle design, featuring a distinctive hexagon bolt-shaped cap inspired by the brand's industrial store fixtures and fittings. Each bottle is adorned with its own iconic leather sleeve, a signature "leather jacket" that captures ALLSAINTS' heritage and reinforces its unmistakable identity.

SACRED SANDS is an intoxicating, enveloping, elemental fragrance built on tension and contrast.

A bold interpretation of a vanilla-forward scent through the ALLSAINTS lens, Sacred Sands challenges expectations by pairing sweet and salty accords in a striking olfactive composition. Coastal Cypress and Bergamot open the scent with a fresh mineral edge, elevated by the unexpected inclusion of Caviar in the top notes—an unconventional signature that sets this fragrance apart. At its heart, Vanilla unfolds in a way that is warm yet modern, recreating the sensation of hot sand meeting a cool sea breeze. The result is a head-turning scent with lasting impact.

Olfactive family: Amber Vanilla Mineral

Top: Italian Bergamot, Coastal Cypress, Caviar Smell-the-Taste™

Mid: Iris, Solar Blooms, Balsam Peru

Dry: Mineral Vanilla, Patchouli, Incense Milk, Sylvamber™

Perfumer: Gabriela Chelariu

"Sacred Sands is all about creation inspired by contrasts – cool and warm, sweet and salty – which harmoniously blend together for a new sensation. I pictured the cool, mineral winds of the English seaside mixing with the cocooning warmth of vanilla. I mixed salty and mineral effects with creamy vanilla and ambery elements to convey this sense of untamed nature tempered by warm comfort. The juxtaposition of these facets brings a sense of intrigue and a completely new take on addiction in fragrance"

NAKED WOODS is an alluring, confident woody fragrance that radiates raw sensuality.

Magnetic and modern, it opens with the unexpected brightness of Rhubarb, seamlessly blended with Geranium and grounded by rich woody undertones. Designed to evoke a "bare-skin" allure, Naked Woods is intimate yet powerful—effortlessly sensual, unapologetically confident, and unmistakably ALLSAINTS.

Olfactive family: Woody Amber

Top: Bergamot, Apple Leaves, Rhubarb

Mid: Geranium, Orris Accord, Pink Pepper

Dry: Clearwood®, Amber Woods, Skin Musk

Perfumer: Gabriela Chelariu

"With Naked Woods, I wanted to celebrate the authentic simplicity and grounding sense of confidence woods can offer. I was inspired by some of the newest innovative woody notes on the Perfumer's Palette, that while effortlessly strong also offer a sense of transparency and modern fluidity. One of the key ingredients featured here is an innovative biotech material called Clearwood®. It is in a way, a 'naked' Patchouli – distinctly related to it but less earthy and more clean and clear. Overall, this woody fragrance takes some of the newest advancements in modern Perfumery to create a lasting impression."

With Sacred Sands and Naked Woods, ALLSAINTS completes its EDP Collection—two new scents that embody contrast, individuality, and modern rebellion.

Sacred Sands and Naked Woods will be available for $125, €105, £80 (100ml) and $72, €62, £45 exclusively in all AllSaints stores, AllSaints website from February 5, 2026, in Nordstrom from late February and various other global e-retailers, including scentbeauty.com from mid-March.

About Scent Beauty, INC.

Scent Beauty is the world's first multi-brand omnichannel platform for bespoke beauty brands. Scent Beauty launches its brands on ScentBeauty.com as a portal for education, discovery, and product trial. ScentBeauty.com redefines consumers understanding of fragrance, home, cosmetics and skincare for consumers worldwide with curated editorial, discovery shopping and concierge service.

About AllSaints

AllSaints is a British contemporary fashion brand with attitude. AllSaints has around 250 global stores (including franchise partnerships and pop-ups), a 360 digital presence and over 50 brand business partners-reaching customers in over 150 countries. AllSaints create both menswear and womenswear ready-to-wear collections, including footwear, accessories and fragrance; and are best known for iconic leathers. Inspired by their customers' lives, AllSaints is a catalyst for individuality, a uniform without uniformity. AllSaints will continue to be a brand for the people, making responsible choices and beautifully crafted, timeless designs that can be worn time and time again. Our clothes look better on you - wear them your way.

About Gabriela Chelariu, principal perfumer at DSM-FIRMENICH

Growing up in a small town in Romania, far from the world of fine fragrances, it was the changing of the seasons and the scent of nature that paved the way for Gabriela to find her passion for perfumery. Gabriela studied to become a pharmacist and her introduction to the fragrance industry came during her last year of school when she worked in a research lab for aroma chemicals and then visited Grasse. After training and 10 years of working as a perfumer, she joined dsm-firmenich in 2014. Her connection to nature remains constant and her childhood continues to influence her creativity.

