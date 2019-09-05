AllSaints Expands Debut Fragrance Collection with Two New Scents

Flora Mortis and Leather Skies complete the AllSaints debut fragrance collection, which includes Sunset Riot, Metal Wave, and Incense City. Each scent pays tribute to the dichotomies that exist within the brand, and mirror the juxtapositions that exist within the consumer's own life. Unlikely elements pulled from natural and industrial landscapes complement one another. These rare combinations inspire an olfactory experience that is uniquely AllSaints.

To explore the stories behind the five scents, visit AllSaints.com

THE CAMPAIGN

The campaign takes the many glimpses of the AllSaints brand language from over the years and captures them using original dead stock instant film, in itself, a nod to the way that memory is so inherently linked to the olfactory experience.

THE PACKAGING

A classical bottle form is rendered unique through its juxtaposition with a concrete cap. The images were placed within the bottles themselves and on the reverse side of the fragrance carton.

The complete AllSaints Fragrance Collection will be available Fall 2019 at AllSaints boutiques in the UK, US and Canada (£49/$79 each 3.4FL OZ./100ML), at select AllSaints boutiques globally, and online at AllSaints.com. AllSaints Sunset Riot, Metal Wave, and Incense City fragrances are also available in the UK at retailers including Superdrug/Superdrug.com,, Debenhams/Debenhams.com and in the US at Nordstrom/Nordstrom.com (£49/$79 each 3.4FL OZ./100ML).

About AllSaints

AllSaints is a global contemporary brand that is headquartered in East London and designs full collections of womenswear, menswear and accessories. AllSaints curates every aspect of the brand experience in-house, from store design and construction to the allsaints.com web platform. The brand has directly operated stores, concessions and outlets across the UK, Europe, North America and Asia. In addition, in recent years the brand has enjoyed success in developing non-retail activities around the world, including new wholesale business, licensing income and franchise partnerships. Founded in 1994, AllSaints has over 3000 employees across the world and has 255 directly operated stores, franchises, concessions and outlets across 26 countries.

Media contact: Nicole Newsum, Nicole.Newsum@civic-us.com

SOURCE AllSaints

