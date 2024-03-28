AllSaints Music Group to launch spatial audio service offering 360 Reality Audio

HONG KONG, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSaints Music Group announced today that the company will bring 360 Reality Audio, an immersive music experience utilizing Sony's object-based 360 Spatial Sound technology, to hundreds of millions of Android mobile phone users and potentially EV users via AllSaints Immersive music service worldwide.

AllSaints Music Group will launch AllSaints Immersive service in China on April 1st, 2024 with a catalogue of over 10,000 songs in 360 Reality Audio, and then gradually roll out to many countries. AllSaints builds studios dedicated to 360 Reality Audio creation in China and have solid plan to make the catalogue grow as fast as possible.

AllSaints Music Group develops built-in music app products and operate music services worldwide for three largest mobile brands OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi as its strategic partners and the company currently has over 200 million users. OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi combined have total of more than one billion mobile phone users worldwide and have significant share of global Android mobile phone market. The company aims to build seamless web3.0 music platform for users of mobile phone, headphones, EV, VR/AR and for musicians by exploiting new technologies including Sony's 360 Spatial Sound technology, AI, blockchain and WEB3.

"We are thrilled to make use of Sony's spatial sound technology with our strategic partners OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi to bring the seamless 360 Reality Audio music service to potentially one billion android mobile phone users and EV owners". Said Yingbo Zhu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AllSaints Music Group. "New technologies are emerging very fast recently, and we are moving rapidly to new generation of smart devices including mobile phone and headphones, EV, VR/AR etc. whose users demand high quality seamless music services and contents. Our company aims to provide seamless music services offering experiences such 360 Reality Audio and others in hardware, software, internet services and contents."

Gary Chen, Co-Founder and President of AllSaints Music Group, shares how excited he is to launch AllSaints Immersive service for Android mobile phone users: "We start from roughly 10,000 songs and we are determined to make use of Sony's 360 Spatial Sound technology together with labels, publishers, artists and musicians to grow the 360 Reality Audio catalogue as fast as we can. AllSaints Immersive service is a new subscription service offering 360 Reality Audio contents with its own price and revenue split model with music content providers and musicians. It is a definitely new revenue source with potential for music content owners."

Launch of AllSaints Immersive service opens new fields of opportunities with 360 Reality Audio, as summarizes Yoshiyasu Ikezawa, General Manager of Sony Corporation "360 Reality Audio brings listeners an immersive experience that honors the creator's true intent and brings the artists and fans closer together. We are excited to expand 360 Reality Audio with AllSaints Music Group to hundreds of millions of mobile phone users. AllSaints music service users will be able to immerse themselves in music like never before by using 360 Reality Audio certified headphones, which support our unique spatial sound personalization."

About 360 Reality Audio

360 Reality Audio is a new immersive music experience that uses Sony's object-based 360 Spatial Sound technology. Individual sounds such as vocals, chorus, piano, guitar, bass and even sounds of the live audience can be placed in a 360 spherical sound field, giving artists and creators a new way to express their creativity. Listeners can be immersed in a field of sound exactly as intended by artists and creators. Music content created in this new format for 360 Reality Audio can be enjoyed through compatible music streaming services' smartphone apps. 360 Reality Audio official website: https://electronics.sony.com/360-reality-audio

About Sony

Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the vision to "continue to deliver Kando and Anshin(*) to people and society across the world through the pursuit of technology and new challenges," Sony Corporation supports the Sony Group with technology to create the entertainment of the future together with creators.

For more information, visit: http://www.sony.net/

* Both Japanese words, Kando means emotion and Anshin has various meanings such as peace of mind, reassurance, reliability and trust.

