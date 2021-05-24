Allsalt Maritime introduces new shock monitoring systems for safer operations at sea.

High speed watercraft and their crews experience severe shock and vibration levels when operating at sea. Vessel hulls, on-board equipment, and, most importantly, human occupants are subject to damage from overexposure to wave impacts caused by abrupt accelerations from unpredictable rough water. Kinetix, a vessel shock monitoring system by Allsalt Maritime, allows maritime agencies to monitor short- and long-term accelerations, investigate high-impact incidents, and predict vessel maintenance intervals.

Workplace regulations for limiting whole-body vibration (WBV) exposures continue to gain international attention, most notably the EU directive 2002/44/EC which requires employers to assess and mitigate mechanical vibration, such as that found on high-speed craft. Kinetix offers maritime agencies a solution for detecting overexposure in real time, as well as the ability to record acceleration data at a high sample rate for use in validating policy compliance or in legal proceedings or accident investigations.

"The Kinetix product line was developed to reduce the risk that an agency's assets -- either human or equipment -- suffer damage or injury when operating at high speeds," says Dr. Tom Gunston, Chief Scientist for Kinetix.

"We've been working hand-in-hand with some of the world's most respected search, rescue, and patrol organizations to refine the product offering over the past several months. With Kinetix we can now meet client's needs at every level of maritime operations – from on-board operators to fleet supervisors to health and safety management."

The Kinetix product line now includes four models, each featuring a marinized sensor network and proprietary analytics software. Agencies requiring more advanced analysis, or the investigation of an incident can take advantage of concierge-level reporting from Allsalt Maritime shock and vibration scientists.

The Kinetix product line:

Operator Edition

Suited for individual operators concerned with monitoring vessel impacts.

Provides real-time, on-board feedback through a dash display.

Researcher Edition

Suited for naval architects and consultants concerned with hull performance and wave impact analysis.

Stores data in a compact, marinized logger for post-mission analysis.

Fleet Edition

Suited for agencies concerned with monitoring hull impacts

Provides real-time speed guidance and post-mission analysis for one vessel or an entire fleet.

Agency Edition

Suited for agencies concerned with monitoring shock mitigating seat performance and assessing levels of exposure to mechanical whole-body vibration (WBV).

Provides real-time speed guidance, crewmember overexposure alerts, and post-mission impact analysis.

Kinetix

Edition User Group Features and Benefits Operator Individual vessel operators Safe speed guidance Researcher Naval architects and consultants Post-mission impact analysis Fleet Maritime agencies or organizations Hull impact overexposure alerts Post-mission analysis Agency Maritime agencies or organizations

using shock mitigation seating Hull and crew impact overexposure alerts Post-mission analysis

In addition to continuing to develop the Kinetix product line offerings, Allsalt Maritime acquired the Ambex gSense shock monitoring system in March 2020.

About Allsalt Maritime

Allsalt Maritime is a design, manufacturing and R&D firm specializing in marine shock mitigation technology. Allsalt Maritime leads the industry in human impact science and technology. Each product is intended to support a smoother, safer ride in rough seas. Allsalt Maritime is the home of the Shoxs and Kinetix brands.

Shoxs seats feature a patented and revolutionary impact mitigation design using marinized air shock technology to reduce physical impact on the passenger when traveling through rough waters.

Kinetix is an advanced shock monitoring system that records impact exposure data on vessels, seats, and crew.

For more information: www.allsalt.com

SOURCE Allsalt Maritime Corporation

Related Links

https://shoxs.com/

