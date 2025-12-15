AllSci Launches Hypothesis Publishing: A Seamless Way to Share, Connect, and Advance Scientific Ideas

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSci, the AI-powered research and discovery platform transforming how scientific knowledge is created and shared, announced the launch of its new Hypothesis Publishing feature. This release marks the first component of AllSci's forthcoming open-access Publish Suite for scientists.

The Hypothesis Publishing feature allows researchers to share standalone hypotheses directly on the AllSci platform, instantly linking them into a network of 15+ million interconnected scientific ideas drawn from published research. Each hypothesis is automatically analyzed and connected to the corpus of scientific knowledge by AllSci's AERIS AI, making it easier for researchers to discover related work, contextualize new findings, and build upon emerging lines of inquiry.

"Our goal is to empower researchers to share all of their ideas and results without delay or cost and receive credit for the full scope of their contributions to science," said AllSci Founder and CEO, Matthew Chervenak. "Hypothesis Publishing is just the beginning."

A New Way to Publish Ideas Early

With Hypothesis Publishing, researchers can:

Publish hypotheses at any stage of investigation

Identify supporting and refuting evidence from the corpus of scientific literature

Automatically connect their ideas to millions of related hypotheses, trials, grants, papers, and patents

Increase visibility and discoverability across the scientific community

Establish authorship and receive credit for early conceptual contributions

By enabling early and transparent sharing of hypotheses, AllSci aims to accelerate the growth of scientific knowledge and provide a platform for sharing ideas that may otherwise remain unpublished.

Laying the Groundwork for the Full Publish Suite

Hypothesis Publishing is the first step in a multi-phase rollout. Future updates will include support for publishing research questions, methods, results, posters, and full scientific articles in upcoming platform releases.

Together, these future releases will support AllSci's mission to atomize knowledge into logical units, inspired by Karl Popper's foundational idea that scientific knowledge is fundamentally composed of conjectures and refutations.

The feature is now available to all registered AllSci users across all tiers. Sign up for a free account on AllSci.com.

About AllSci

AllSci reframes how scientific knowledge is created, shared, and measured. Through AllSci, researchers and organizations explore and evaluate scientific literature, publish their ideas and experimental results, and measure their contributions to the scientific dialogue. The company's proprietary AI-driven technology atomizes and connects scientific knowledge, creating new ways to visualize, explore, and track information. AllSci envisions a world in which researchers and organizations maximize their contributions to science and society.

