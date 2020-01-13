Allscripts Partners With Myndyou to Triage High-risk Patients

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyndYou Inc. announced today that they have partnered with Allscripts to make the MyndYou triaging and care management solution available to Allscripts clients, reducing the risk of hospitalization for patients worldwide. This partnership will enable the passive monitoring of cognitive change as a proxy for identifying health risks among patients in their home settings and proactively intervene to help prevent hospitalization.

How it works:

Utilizing passively collected voice and daily-activity data, MyndYou's unique Cognitive Complexity Analysis detects subtle changes in cognitive and behavioral function, identifying a heightened risk for deterioration or hospitalizations.

MyndYou then elevates this information within the structure of current care management workflows in order to maximize providers' care management potential for the purpose of early and accurate intervention.

Providers will introduce MyndYou's care portal, behavioral monitoring app, and voice bot within their current care management practices as effective methods to scale engagement and optimize triaging for patients most at risk.

"By partnering with MyndYou, we can create additional touchpoints between Allscripts clients and their high-risk patients," said Tina Joros, General Manager – Open Business Unit, Allscripts. "MyndYou's cognitive-driven solution empowers care management teams to reduce hospitalizations and achieve improved outcomes by passively and precisely identifying those in need of extra attention at the right time."

MyndYou Features:

MyndYou App: A passive behavioral monitoring app that detects changes in behavioral function (such as walking, driving, voice, and sleep) and raises flags to healthcare professionals upon identification of subtle changes that can signal a heightened risk of hospitalization or deterioration.

MyndYou virtual care manager, Eleanor: Automated, personalized voice bot calls directly to the patient's phone using targeted questionnaires aimed to retrieve important information regarding the health and safety status of high-risk clients, with highlighted transcripts elevated to care management teams.

MyndYou Care Portal: a dynamic dashboard for care professionals that acts as a client management system and remote calling platform, with integrated insights from the voice analyses from MyndYou VoIP and BOT calls, and activity analyses from the MyndYou App.

"Our mission is to scale care and improve the quality of life of older adults by bringing together cutting edge technology with the human touch in order to keep them safe and functioning within their home environments for longer," says Ruth Poliakine Baruchi, CEO and co-founder of MyndYou.

Find more information about MyndYou on the Allscripts Application Store. The Allscripts Developer Program (ADP) offers both proprietary and FHIR® enabled APIs to connect third-party applications, devices and other innovative healthcare technologies with Allscripts products. Allscripts has been supporting API integration since 2007 and is enabling over a billion data exchanges each year – the largest documented utilization of APIs in healthcare. Health IT developers can create a free account at https://developer.allscripts.com to access the Allscripts Open APIs and start building or connecting new innovations for Allscripts users.

About MyndYou

MyndYou developed the first cognitive-driven, artificial intelligence (AI)-based triaging and case management solution that bridges the gaps of care by empowering healthcare practitioners and providers to remotely engage and intervene with high-risk patients in their homes and communities, at the right time. Through its groundbreaking Cognitive Complexity analysis of speech and day-to-day activity patterns, MyndYou detects subtle changes in cognitive functioning to activate care adjustments in care and timely interventions that improve patient engagement, health outcomes, and quality of life.

Contact

Ruth Poliakine, CEO of MyndYou

+1 646-659-0647

ruth@myndyou.com

