Allseated exVo to Power Kennedy Center's Honors Gala Hub

The Allseated platform offers event organizers a real-life looking experience from stages, seating for attendees, booths, sponsorships, and a well-designed conference hall much like they are used to in offline events. To tailor the platform's functionality for the Honors,Allseated, in collaboration with production company CharityBids and the Kennedy Center developed a virtual re-creation of portions of the famed Center and filled these spaces with exclusive performances from renowned entertainers. As part of the Center's online gala Hub, this virtual experience allows contributors to the virtual gala to tour the building, watch tributes, and interact with others. "The creative team has exceeded our expectations," says Kennedy Center Assistant Manager John Guastello. "The virtual component of the Honors Hub provides a unique experience that goes beyond the CBS broadcast and expands the opportunities of our audience to interact with and appreciate the brilliant artists we are honoring with this event."

According to CharityBids CEO Israel Schachter, "Our goal was to simply take all the amazing things these two institutions have to offer and stretch their respective limits to create an experience that represents the future of performing arts exhibition and education."

Sandy Hammer, Co-Founder and CMO of Allseated explained, "We are honored to be participating in such a prestigious event. It is for events like this that we designed exVo. The virtual reality experience in the Hub is immersive and realistic - it is an incredible piece of work!"

About Allseated

Allseated transformed the event industry to an all-digital platform where all parties come together to collaboratively delight clients and grow businesses.

In 2021, exVo was launched specifically to answer all the challenges that result in virtual conference fatigue. All attendees, regardless of tech know-how, will be able to navigate through the experience.

About the Kennedy Center

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is America's living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, attracting millions of visitors each year to more than 2,000 performances, events, and exhibits. With its artistic affiliates, the National Symphony Orchestra and Washington National Opera, the Center is one of the nation's busiest performing arts centers dedicated to providing world-class art, powerful education, and outstanding memorial experiences to the broadest possible constituency. Across all its offerings, the Kennedy Center is committed to increasing accessible, inclusive opportunities for all people to participate in, and learn through the arts, including more than 400 free performances each year and a variety of Specially Priced Ticket programs for students, seniors, persons with disabilities, and others. On September 7, 2019, the Kennedy Center inaugurated the REACH, its first-ever major expansion. Designed by Steven Holl Associates, the REACH provides visitors with new opportunities to interact and engage with the Center as the nation's premier nexus of arts, learning, and culture.

To learn more about the Kennedy Center, please visit www.kennedy-center.org.

About Charitybids

From procuring and booking talent to writing and producing high-quality shows and events, CharityBids creates unique opportunities to help charities grow and thrive.

Their success is attributed to their reputation as industry experts, extensive network, and client-focused approach. CharityBids has become the go-to team for virtual event production and unique, once-in-a-lifetime consignment packages.



