Allset introduces Healthy Options and Hand-Curated Menus

Based on nutrition expert recommendations, Allset now features wellness-minded and high-quality meals in a special 'Healthy' category of menus at participating restaurants and food spots.

In addition, Allset hand curates each menu to offer their customers:

Clear and on-point item descriptions for seamless online ordering experience.

Thoughtfully selected, highly customizable meal options and add-ons to better complement the main choice.

Easy-to-find vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, and other healthy offerings.

Stas Matviyenko, CEO of Allset: "This is another important step forward on our mission to make everyday life more efficient. New features further enhance both the ordering and dining experiences with Allset, enabling our customers to eat well every day without spending much time. Plus, we now provide a greater selection of merchants in busy districts and look forward to further streamline and simplify our services and offer even more choice."

Allset is available at 2,500+ restaurants in 11 biggest U.S. cities, including popular restaurant chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, illy Caffè, Bareburger, Pokéworks, Freshii, The Bean, Noon Mediterranean, by Chloe., The Halal Guys, and others.

New features are available at all participating restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco and soon will be added in other cities where Allset provides its services: Chicago, Houston, Boston, Seattle, Austin, San Jose, Las Vegas, and Miami.

About Allset

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) is a platform that connects local restaurants and busy diners for everyday dining that is easy, frictionless, and healthy. Allset has pioneered on-demand dine-in technology and now is offering both dine-in and pickup services at over 2,500 restaurants in 11 biggest U.S. cities, with a focus on busiest districts. Allset raised a total of $10M+ in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft Partners, and others.

Try Allset

Allset is available on iOS , Android , and the web .

SOURCE Allset Technologies

Related Links

https://allsetnow.com

