Allset introduces Pickup and allows diners to order as fast as 10 minutes ahead

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based food pre-ordering startup Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) introduces a new service that allows diners to order ahead, skip the line, and pick up their food at their favorite restaurants. Plus, diners can place their orders as fast as 10 minutes in advance.

Initially a dine-in only service, Allset now lets diners order both dine-in and pickup meals and pay the bill before arriving at the restaurant. It ensures food will be ready within minutes of the client's arrival, and diners can leave without waiting for a bill, resulting in faster and more efficient sit-down and on-the-go experiences.

"We love and encourage the idea of dining out. However, our users' demand for takeaway food remains high. We've decided to satisfy our users' needs fully. Now everyone who uses Allset can choose whether they want to pick up their food or enjoy a quick dine-in meal inside the restaurant. With this update, Allset will be the only food ordering app that offers both dine-in and pickup options to diners." - said Stas Matviyenko, CEO Allset.

"At Mr.East Kitchen, it's all about fresh and quality. Allset's new pick up service helps customers during the rush hour when space is all crowded." - Victor Amporndanai, Manager at Mr.East Kitchen.

Allset is available at more than 2,000 restaurants in 11 major U.S. cities, including popular restaurant chains like Bj's Restaurants and Brewhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, Bareburger, Pokéworks, Freshii, The Bean, Noon Mediterranean, by Chloe., The Halal Guys, and others.

Due to high demand from users, pickup service will be launched in all 11 cities where Allset provides its services: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Boston, Seattle, Austin, San Jose, Las Vegas, and Miami.

About Allset

Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) empowers people to dine at restaurants without waiting and allows businesses to offer quick dine-in and pickup services. We are a trusted partner of more than 2,000 restaurants in 11 major U.S. cities where now everyone can dine wait free. Allset raised a total of $8.35M in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft Partners, Vaizra Investments, Compound, FJ Labs, SMRK VC Fund, and private investor and entrepreneur Alexandr Chernyak.

Allset is available on iOS , Android , and the web .

