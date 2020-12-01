Allset Now Offers Personalized Suggestions Based on Your Food Preferences

Allset, which raised $8.35M in recent funding , is working with 3,500+ restaurants nationwide to provide an easy takeout and dine-in experience with minimum contact and service time. Diners order ahead before they arrive at the restaurant or order on the spot, with Contactless Pickup, Curbside, and Dine-In options available.

"We're excited to introduce a first-of-its-kind personalized experience for our users built around their specific dietary needs and food preferences, as part of our mission to make everyday dining more efficient," said Anna Polishchuk, Chief Product Officer of Allset.

How the new feature works:

1. A customer adds their allergies, diet, and food preferences. For instance, the customer can select things like 'Vegetarian' and 'Gluten-free', cuisines such as 'Thai', and specific foods, like 'Burgers.'

2. Allset will show the best restaurant and food options by adding the section 'For You' on the restaurant feed and each restaurant menu, to make sure the customer sees the right restaurants and dishes the second they open the app.

3. Restaurants see customer's allergies and special instructions on every order. Besides food allergies, the customer can also add a custom note that will be applied to each of their orders automatically.

To access their food preferences, the customer can tap on a special banner on the main screen of the app, or go to Menu > Setting > Dietary Preferences. The preferences and instructions to restaurants can be updated at any time.

About Allset

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Allset ( www.allsetnow.com ) is a food pre-ordering platform that connects local restaurants and its busy diners for everyday dining that is easy, fast, and frictionless with the help of advanced technology. Allset has pioneered a service of pre-ordering a sit-down meal at restaurants and now is seeing surging interest in its contactless pickup and dine-in options. Allset is partnering with over 3,500 restaurants in 20 biggest U.S. cities, including Joe & The Juice, Buffalo Wild Wings, Subway, IHOP, Freshii, illy Caffè, Pokéworks, by CHLOE., BurgerIM, Papa John's Pizza, and more, and raised a total of $16.6M in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greycroft, and others. With more than 80 employees in four offices (Kyiv, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York), Allset is recognized as one of Forbes Best Startup Employers in 2020.

