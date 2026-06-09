ALL.SPACE Awards $8.2M Production Order to Sivers Semiconductors for Ka-Band Beamforming ICs

Supports Volume Production Through 2027 For Next Generation Tactical Terminals

KISTA, Sweden, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced an $8.2M production order for 2027 from ALL.SPACE, the world's leading multi-orbit satellite communications company, for Sivers' multi-beam Ka-band beamforming integrated circuits (BFICs). This purchase order underscores Sivers' growing momentum in the defense and commercial satellite communications market, as its BFICs play a critical role as a key enabler of next-generation multi-orbit satellite communications platforms.

ALL.SPACE has recently demonstrated strong portfolio and pipeline momentum supporting U.S. Army and U.S. Navy customers, conducting trials with the Royal Canadian Navy, and rapidly adding support for a variety of satellite networks such as Telesat, SES, and Viasat. York Space Systems (NYSE: YSS) has also entered into a definitive agreement (DA) to acquire ALL.SPACE, further cementing its position in the U.S. defense ecosystem.

"This production order represents an important milestone in our partnership with ALL.SPACE as we move from development and initial production to scaled multi-year deployment," said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "The successful market adoption validates both the differentiated performance of Sivers' beamforming platform and the importance of ALL.SPACE next-generation terminals for future satellite communications infrastructure."

"Our continued partnership with Sivers Semiconductors has been instrumental in bringing our next-generation multi-orbit communications capabilities to market," said Paul McCarter, CEO of ALL.SPACE. "This production order reflects the strong performance of the jointly developed Ka-band beamforming technology and supports growing demand from our customers worldwide."

Demand for multi-orbit satellite communications is accelerating as defense organizations and commercial operators increasingly seek resilient, always-on connectivity across LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite networks. As a result, advanced beamforming semiconductors and electronically steered antenna technologies are becoming critical enablers, helping deliver the flexibility, performance, and reliability required to seamlessly operate across multiple orbital constellations.

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy-efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high-precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

About All.Space

All.Space was founded in 2013 with a vision to provide the solution to the challenges of multi-orbit communications. As the providers of the most advanced platforms for total communications convergence, ALL.SPACE is shaping the very future of defense operations with the world's first fully capable multi-link terminal, which connects seamlessly and simultaneously to all satellite and cellular networks. For more information, please visit: https://www.all.space/.

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SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors