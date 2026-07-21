Update on Expiry of Lock-up Undertaking and Insider Transactions in Sivers Semiconductors

KISTA, Sweden, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE) ("Sivers Semiconductors" or the "Company"), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today provides an update regarding the expiry of a lock-up undertaking and certain transactions in the Company's shares carried out by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

Expiry of lock-up undertaking

In connection with the directed share issue resolved upon by the Board of Directors on April 16, 2026, certain shareholding board members and members of the Company's management entered into lock-up undertakings, with customary exceptions, not to sell any shares in the Company until July 16, 2026. This lock-up period has expired.

Insider transactions

Following the expiry of the lock-up, the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities have informed the Company that they have carried out transactions in the Company's shares. These transactions will be reported to the insider register maintained by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) in accordance with applicable rules.

Vickram Vathulya , President and CEO, has acquired 70,000 additional shares in the Company. Following the acquisition, Mr. Vathulya owns 4,540,076 shares in Sivers Semiconductors. In addition, he holds 3,700,000 employee stock options in the Company.

, President and CEO, has in the Company. Following the acquisition, Mr. Vathulya owns 4,540,076 shares in Sivers Semiconductors. In addition, he holds 3,700,000 employee stock options in the Company. Bami Bastani , Chairman of the Board of Directors, donated 60,000 shares to non-profit charities with which he is not affiliated and gifted 70,000 shares to family members. In addition, he sold 275,000 shares in the Company on July 16, 2026. Following these transactions, Mr. Bastani retains a total of 381,360 shares in the Company, of which 11,360 shares, acquired on July 9, 2026, are subject to a lock-up of one year. He also holds 625,000 employee stock options in the Company.

, Chairman of the Board of Directors, donated 60,000 shares to non-profit charities with which he is not affiliated and gifted 70,000 shares to family members. In addition, he sold 275,000 shares in the Company on July 16, 2026. Following these transactions, Mr. Bastani retains a total of 381,360 shares in the Company, of which 11,360 shares, acquired on July 9, 2026, are subject to a lock-up of one year. He also holds 625,000 employee stock options in the Company. Todd Thomson, member of the Board of Directors, holds shares in the Company through those purchased in his personal investment account Headwaters Capital LLC. He also represents Kairos Ventures' shares in the Company. Kairos reports sales of the shares held by Kairos. Kairos Ventures manages venture capital funds that invest in private, early-stage venture capital companies that are typically founded from breakthrough, patented innovations emanating from US universities. Kairos acquired their shares in Sivers Semiconductors through the sale of their portfolio company Mixcomm, which was founded from Columbia University to Sivers Semiconductors in 2022, and has sold shares intermittently through the years. Kairos' mandate from its investors is to invest in private companies until realizations can return capital to investors, and Kairos' Investment Committee therefore elected to distribute Sivers Semiconductors' shares to those investors who wish to continue owning the Company's shares, and liquidate the remainder. In addition, Headwaters Capital LLC has sold 950,000 shares through July 22, 2026 and gifted 50,000 shares to a non-profit charity. Following these transactions, Mr. Thomson will continue to be the largest shareholder among Board members, retaining a total of 477,027 shares in the Company, of which 12,500 shares, acquired by him on July 9, 2026, are subject to a lock-up of one year.

Continued commitment

The persons discharging managerial responsibilities are maintaining significant personal Sivers Semiconductors shareholdings and remain fully committed to Sivers Semiconductors and to the Company's long-term strategy.

Upcoming closed period

Sivers Semiconductors will publish its Interim Report for the second quarter of 2026 on August 27, 2026, before the opening of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. In accordance with Article 19(11) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, a closed period applies from July 28, 2026 until publication of the report, during which persons discharging managerial responsibilities may not conduct transactions in the Company's financial instruments.

About Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com (SIVE:ST).

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For more information, please contact:

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO, Sivers Semiconductors

Tel: +46 (0)8 703 68 00

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors