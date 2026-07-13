Sivers Board Completes Purchase of Shares as Approved at the June 2026 AGM

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Sivers Semiconductors

Jul 13, 2026, 01:22 ET

KISTA, Sweden, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today announced that last week, Board members Bami Bastani, Karin Raj, Helena Svancar, Todd Thomson, and Joakim Nideborn completed the purchase of shares as approved at the AGM. As part of Sivers' commitment to maintaining alignment between the Board and shareholders, these shares must be held for a period of at least 12 months. Along with the Board members, Sivers Semiconductors CEO also made an additional share purchase in the Company.

For more information, please visit https://www.sivers-semiconductors.com/

About Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efficient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com (SIVE:ST).

Company Contact:

Heine Thorsgaard
CFO, Sivers Semiconductors
Email: [email protected]

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