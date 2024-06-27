AllSpice.io, enterprise hardware engineering platform, announces product launch of AllSpice Actions; DevOps functionality for electronics design

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSpice.io , the hardware development platform that empowers engineers to modernize their design collaboration, has announced the product launch of AllSpice Actions, which enables electrical engineering teams to automate their workflows.

"For the last decade, hardware teams have been stuck in a position where the external pressures to be more flexible conflict with legacy and administrative-heavy processes in their workflows," said Kyle Dumont, Co-Founder & CTO of AllSpice.io .

AllSpice Actions product overview

"AllSpice Actions introduces a solution that finally lets teams build an automation engine once and get the benefits of it every single time they need to update their designs," continued Dumont.

What is AllSpice Actions?

AllSpice Actions enables hardware teams to automate the manual checks, validations, and releases of their electronics designs.

The new offering within the AllSpice platform allows engineers to implement CI (Continuous Integration) practices with their hardware teams. It provides hardware engineers with the framework to build workflows that, when triggered, run tests automatically.

"AllSpice Actions empowers engineers to adapt quickly to changing demands and automate aspects of their hardware development process," said Valentina Ratner, Co-Founder & CEO of AllSpice.io .

How does AllSpice Actions work?

AllSpice Actions automates almost any manual steps a hardware engineer faces, such as verifying library parts, checking for design errors, and packaging releases.

"Imagine you're developing a hardware product. It's nearly impossible to make design changes when the product is 98% complete. Components have been ordered, and factories laid out. Last-minute changes make hardware development incredibly difficult and expensive. AllSpice Actions dramatically shifts these design decisions to the left," stated Ratner.

"The flexible and customizable framework allows engineers to build tests unique to their enterprise. Industries with strict regulations, such as Aerospace and Defense, can connect their designs and workflows to critical, internal data sources. Others that are fast-moving, like Consumer Electronics, can react to market changes quickly," stated Ratner. "AllSpice Actions is an incredibly powerful building block enabling these teams to leverage AI as part of their daily operations."

Common use cases

Generating Bill of Materials (BOM) artifacts

Automating static checks and reviews

Checking part availability

Calculating Cost of Goods Sold (C.O.G.S.)

Verifying parts in APL (Approved Parts List)

Common business impacts

Error reduction and detection earlier in the design cycle

Increased engineering team efficiency

Greater visibility and traceability into hardware development operations

Elimination of administrative tasks and increased bandwidth

About AllSpice.io

AllSpice.io is a hardware collaboration platform that connects native engineering design tools to provide effortless Git-based revision control, a central hub for cross-team collaboration, workflow automation, and design analytics. AllSpice.io serves as an ECAD agnostic home base for hardware teams, similar to what GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket have done for software teams.

Hardware Engineers, PCB Designers, and Electrical Engineers are the primary users of the AllSpice.io platform. Other teams and third parties that work in parallel to these counterparts, including Firmware Engineers, Software Engineers, Contract Manufacturers, and Procurement Departments, also collaborate on the platform.

AllSpice.io customers range from startups to Fortune 500s across the robotics, instrumentation, aerospace, consumer electronics, transportation, medical device, and automotive industries.

