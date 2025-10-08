Allspring Closed-End Funds Announce Changes to their Portfolio Management Teams

Allspring Global Investments

Oct 08, 2025, 08:30 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE America: EAD), the Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC), the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH), and the Allspring Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: EOD) announced today that Chris Lee, CFA, senior portfolio manager on Allspring Global Investments' Plus Fixed Income team will be removed as a portfolio manager from the funds as detailed in the table below. He will leave Allspring at the end of the year.

At the same time, Brian Keller, CFA, will be named as a portfolio manager on the Income Opportunities Fund. Brian has been supporting high yield strategies at Allspring for 14 years in his capacity as a senior research analyst on the Global Fixed Income Research team.

ALLSPRING FUND

PORTFOLIO MANAGERS
AS OF 01-OCT-25

PORTFOLIO MANAGERS
AS OF 08-OCT-25

YEARS OF
EXPERIENCE

Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Justin Carr, CFA

Vince Fioramonti, CFA

Megan Miller, CFA

Michael J. Schueller, CFA

Steven Zhao

Chris Lee, CFA

Justin Carr, CFA

Vince Fioramonti, CFA

Megan Miller, CFA

Michael J. Schueller, CFA

Steven Zhao

 

24

36

19

26

16

24

Income Opportunities Fund

Michael J. Schueller, CFA

Chris Lee, CFA

 

Michael J. Schueller, CFA

 

Brian Keller, CFA

26

24

15

Multi-Sector Income Fund

Adam Hicks

Chris Kauffman, CFA

Andrew Reed, CFA

Michael J. Schueller, CFA

Lauren van Biljon, CFA

Chris Lee, CFA

Adam Hicks

Chris Kauffman, CFA

Andrew Reed, CFA

Michael J. Schueller, CFA

Lauren van Biljon, CFA

 

17

27

24

26

17

24

Utilities and High Income Fund

Kent Newcomb, CFA

Michael J. Schueller, CFA

Andy Smith, CFA

Chris Lee, CFA

Kent Newcomb, CFA

Michael J. Schueller, CFA

Andy Smith, CFA

 

39

26

29

24

About Brian Keller, CFA

Brian Keller is a portfolio manager specializing in U.S. high yield for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, Brian was a senior research analyst for the Global Fixed Income Research team at Allspring. Previously he served as an intern for WFAM's Heritage Growth Equity team and for Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. He began his investment industry career in 2010. Brian earned bachelor's degrees in finance and accounting from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

About Allspring

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $611 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by 370+ investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

For more information on Allspring's closed-end funds, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of June 30, 2025. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

These closed-end funds are no longer available in initial public offerings and are only offered through broker-dealers on the secondary market. A closed-end fund is not required to buy its shares back from investors upon request. Shares of a fund may trade at either a premium or discount relative to the fund's net asset value, and there can be no assurance that any discount will decrease. The values of, and/or the income generated by, securities held by a fund may decline due to general market conditions or other factors, including those directly involving the issuers of such securities. Equity securities fluctuate in value in response to factors specific to the issuer of the security. Debt securities are subject to credit risk and interest rate risk, and high-yield securities and unrated securities of similar credit quality have a much greater risk of default and their values tend to be more volatile than higher-rated securities with similar maturities. Foreign investments may contain more risk due to the inherent risks associated with changing political climates, foreign market instability, and foreign currency fluctuations. Risks of international investing are magnified in emerging or developing markets. Funds that concentrate their investments in a single industry or sector may face increased risk of price fluctuation over more diversified funds due to adverse developments within that industry or sector. Small- and mid-cap securities may be subject to special risks associated with narrower product lines and limited financial resources compared with their large-cap counterparts. Each fund is leveraged through a revolving credit facility and also may incur leverage by issuing preferred shares in the future. The use of leverage results in certain risks, including, among others, the likelihood of greater volatility of the net asset value and the market price of common shares. Derivatives involve additional risks, including interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk of improper valuation, and the risk of noncorrelation to the relevant instruments they are designed to hedge or closely track. There are numerous risks associated with transactions in options on securities.

Allspring Global Investments™ is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, and Allspring Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC).

This material is for general informational and educational purposes only and is NOT intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of any kind—including a recommendation for any specific investment, strategy, or plan. ALL-10072025-6uei3rq4

© 2025 Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Allspring Global Investments

