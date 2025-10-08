Allspring Closed-End Funds Announce Changes to their Portfolio Management Teams

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE America: EAD), the Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC), the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH), and the Allspring Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: EOD) announced today that Chris Lee, CFA, senior portfolio manager on Allspring Global Investments' Plus Fixed Income team will be removed as a portfolio manager from the funds as detailed in the table below. He will leave Allspring at the end of the year.

At the same time, Brian Keller, CFA, will be named as a portfolio manager on the Income Opportunities Fund. Brian has been supporting high yield strategies at Allspring for 14 years in his capacity as a senior research analyst on the Global Fixed Income Research team.

ALLSPRING FUND PORTFOLIO MANAGERS

AS OF 01-OCT-25 PORTFOLIO MANAGERS

AS OF 08-OCT-25 YEARS OF

EXPERIENCE Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Justin Carr, CFA Vince Fioramonti, CFA Megan Miller, CFA Michael J. Schueller, CFA Steven Zhao Chris Lee, CFA Justin Carr, CFA Vince Fioramonti, CFA Megan Miller, CFA Michael J. Schueller, CFA Steven Zhao 24 36 19 26 16 24 Income Opportunities Fund Michael J. Schueller, CFA Chris Lee, CFA Michael J. Schueller, CFA Brian Keller, CFA 26 24 15 Multi-Sector Income Fund Adam Hicks Chris Kauffman, CFA Andrew Reed, CFA Michael J. Schueller, CFA Lauren van Biljon, CFA Chris Lee, CFA Adam Hicks Chris Kauffman, CFA Andrew Reed, CFA Michael J. Schueller, CFA Lauren van Biljon, CFA 17 27 24 26 17 24 Utilities and High Income Fund Kent Newcomb, CFA Michael J. Schueller, CFA Andy Smith, CFA Chris Lee, CFA Kent Newcomb, CFA Michael J. Schueller, CFA Andy Smith, CFA 39 26 29 24

About Brian Keller, CFA

Brian Keller is a portfolio manager specializing in U.S. high yield for the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, Brian was a senior research analyst for the Global Fixed Income Research team at Allspring. Previously he served as an intern for WFAM's Heritage Growth Equity team and for Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. He began his investment industry career in 2010. Brian earned bachelor's degrees in finance and accounting from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

About Allspring

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $611 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by 370+ investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

For more information on Allspring's closed-end funds, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of June 30, 2025. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

