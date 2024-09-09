Allspring Global Investments' Ann Miletti Named by Pensions & Investments in its 'Influential Women in Institutional Investing' List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ann Miletti, chief diversity officer and head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a global asset management firm with $571 billion in assets under advisement*, has been named by Pensions & Investments (P&I) on its 2024 Influential Women in Institutional Investing list.

Ann Miletti, Allspring

"We are honored that Ann was recognized by P&I for her leadership in institutional investing," said Kate Burke, Allspring's president. "Ann is an advocate and champion for diversity in the industry, and alongside her esteemed peers, she has helped blaze a trail for many women in asset management. Not only has Ann been an effective investment leader, but her work across our firm and in her community to promote diversity and inclusion and financial literacy is unparalleled."

This is the second year P&I has published this list of distinguished women in institutional investing and honorees are recognized for their work beyond their professional role as they drive positive change for others in the industry.

Ann's unconventional path to asset management started from an unexpected shift from school teacher to working in a mutual fund call center. She then became an investment analyst, promoted to portfolio manager and currently serves as head of active equity overseeing 12 investment teams with $125 in total assets.* Ann began her investment industry career in 1991 at Strong Capital Management. Throughout her career, Ann has covered most industry sectors as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager and has been a tireless voice for diversity and inclusion.

Ann also leads Allspring's Chief Diversity Office alongside deputy chief diversity officer Sonya Rorie. Under their leadership, Allspring strives to retain, elevate and attract a diverse talent pool that enables us to better serve our global client base. Intentionally fostering a diverse and inclusive culture allows us to empower innovation, productivity, and engagement. We also believe this to be essential for generating superior business results and elevating our communities.

"I am humbled to be included in this list of impactful women who are making a difference throughout the industry," said Ann Miletti.

Ann earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee.

