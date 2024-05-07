ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES NEW CFO, ANNETTE LEGE

Seasoned finance executive brings deep experience delivering operational efficiency and profitable growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring, or the Company), a global asset management firm with $570 billion* in assets under advisement, today announced that Annette Lege will join the executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer, based in the firm's Charlotte headquarters. In this role, Annette will be responsible for leading Allspring's global finance strategy, finance team, and financial operations. Annette will partner closely with the firm's executive team to drive financial alignment and discipline across functions and provide strategic guidance to support and drive growth. Annette will join the firm in May, reporting to Allspring's President, Kate Burke.

Annette Lege, CFO, Allspring Global Investments

"Annette is a talented transformation executive with an established track record in significantly enhancing organizational performance. She is a strong, hands-on leader with the right experience to navigate our evolution as an independent company," said President Kate Burke. "Annette brings our strong leadership team a complementary financial analytics skillset that will help further propel Allspring into our next growth phase. We continue to invest in our platform and our people in order to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients."

Annette joins Allspring with over three decades of financial services and asset management experience. She most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of ProShares, an issuer of exchange-traded funds, where she had responsibility for finance, human resources, and corporate facilities. Prior to that, Annette spent almost 30 years at Invesco, where she held various roles, including Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Finance Operations and Business Transformation, with responsibilities across global controllership, tax, and financial planning and analysis.

"I am honored to join Chief Executive Officer Joe Sullivan, Kate, and the Allspring leadership team to build on the Company's success and support their mission to elevate investing to be worth more," Annette said. "I am impressed by the caliber of the people and depth of the investment platform and look forward to joining at a truly unique time in the firm's growth journey."

The appointment of Annette marks another important milestone for Allspring. The Company has made several significant investments in its capabilities and senior appointments to the team since inception including the hiring of a Chief Legal Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Head of Strategic Initiatives, Heads of US and International Distribution and several senior distribution hires. Annette will succeed Allspring's current Chief Financial Officer, Molly McMillin, who will transition to a new role within the firm.

About Allspring

Allspring Global Investments™ is a leading independent asset management firm that offers a broad range of investment products and solutions designed to help meet clients' goals. At Allspring, our vision is to inspire a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted experience propelling us forward, we strive to build portfolios aimed at generating successful outcomes for our clients. We do this through the independence of thought that powers our investment strategies and by bringing a renewed approach to look around the corner to unlock what's possible. With more than $570 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by more than 410 investment professionals, Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to deliver outcomes that expand above and beyond financial gains. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com .

*As of March 31, 2024. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

