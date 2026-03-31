ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF ELITE AMATEUR GOLFER CATHY PARK

Park to Compete in 2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur, April 1–4

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™, a global asset management firm with $628 billion* in assets under advisement, today announced a sponsorship agreement with Catherine (Cathy) Park, one of the most accomplished amateur golfers in the United States and a standout competitor on the University of Southern California's women's golf team.

The sponsorship supports Park under the NCAA's Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) framework and reflects Allspring's commitment to backing emerging leaders who exemplify excellence, discipline, and elevated performance.

Catherine Park

"Cathy represents the very best of the next generation of golfers. She is an elite competitor with a strong work ethic, resilience, and a clear focus on continuous improvement," said Kelly Vives, CMO at Allspring. "Her approach to competition and preparation closely aligns with how we think about disciplined long-term investing and stewardship on behalf of our clients."

Park is widely regarded as one of the top amateur golfers globally, with a résumé that includes multiple All-America honors, elite collegiate victories, and repeated appearances at the Augusta National Women's Amateur. She has also represented the United States in premier international competitions, including the Curtis Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup, underscoring her standing among the world's leading amateur players.

"I'm honored to partner with Allspring," Park said. "They understand what it means to commit to a process and stay focused through challenges. That mindset resonates deeply with how I approach golf, both on and off the course."

Park's amateur career culminates this week with an appearance at the 2026 Augusta National Women's Amateur in Augusta, Georgia.

ABOUT CATHY PARK

Catherine (Cathy) Park, one of the top amateurs in the world and currently ranked 12th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, has established herself as a standout at the University of Southern California (USC). A five-time collegiate winner, she set USC single-season records for top-10 finishes (10) and rounds of par or better (26) while posting the second-best scoring average in program history (71.00) in her junior season. Some of her recent highlights include winning the 2026 Alice and John Wallace Women's Golf Classic, a tie for fourth at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur, a top-five finish at the NCAA Championships, and representing Team USA in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup and the 2025 Women's World Amateur Championship. A two-time WGCA and Golfweek All-American, ANNIKA Award Finalist, and All-Conference honoree, Park has also earned spots on both the 2025–2026 ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List and the WGCA Player of the Year Watch List. She continues to cement her place as one of the most consistent and accomplished players in collegiate golf.

Cathy Park is not a client of nor affiliated with Allspring Global Investments. Compensation is provided through a paid sponsorship with Allspring.

ABOUT ALLSPRING

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management firm with more than $628 billion in assets under advisement*, 19 offices globally, and investment teams supported by 375+ investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of December 31, 2025. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring) is the trade name for the asset management firms of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments Luxembourg, S.A.; Allspring Funds Management, LLC; Allspring Global Investments, LLC; Allspring Global Investments (UK) Ltd.; Allspring Global Investments (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.; Allspring Global Investments (Hong Kong) Ltd.; Allspring Global Investments (Japan) Ltd.; and Galliard Capital Management, LLC.

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