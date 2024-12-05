ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS "SPRINGS" INTO ACTIVE ETFs

AFIX, APLU, and AINP are designed to deliver established actively managed fixed income strategies in a modern, investor-friendly vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring), a global asset management firm with $590 billion* in assets under advisement, today launched its first-ever exchange-traded funds (ETFs), designed to provide access to three of its flagship active fixed income investment strategies in a new, investor-friendly format.

"We are thrilled to enter the ETF market to provide our clients with another route to access our differentiated investment strategies in structures that help to meet their needs," shared Kate Burke, president of Allspring.

The Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF (AFIX) brings a long-standing institutional core bond strategy to individual investors, while the Allspring Core Plus ETF (APLU) and Allspring Income Plus ETF (AINP) each use a broad array of fixed income securities designed to seek incremental performance over bonds alone. All three funds began trading today on the NYSE Arca.

"Our mission to elevate investing involves actively listening to investors—in particular, the investment advisors who have been key collaborative partners for years," said Rick Genoni, global head of Product Development and Innovation and leader of Allspring's ETF initiative. "What we heard over and over again was a desire to access our leading actively managed strategies in an ETF structure with the liquidity and tax-efficiency benefits it brings to the table."

Janet Rilling, CFA, senior portfolio manager and head of the Plus Fixed Income team at Allspring, will lead the team managing the Allspring Core Plus ETF and Allspring Income Plus ETF. She has been managing fixed income portfolios at Allspring and its predecessor firms for nearly three decades.

Leading the team managing the Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF is Brandon Kanz, CFA, senior portfolio manager and head of Credit at Galliard Capital Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allspring specializing in fixed income strategies for institutional investors. Kanz has been in the investment industry for two decades.

"Brandon and Janet both set a high bar for excellence in terms of the creative and disciplined investment processes that they've developed over the years," said Molly Landes, head of ETF Capital Markets. "It's been exciting to work with the team to deliver their investment skill in an ETF structure."

The expense ratios are as follows: 0.19% for AFIX, 0.30% for APLU, and 0.35% for AINP.

Allspring previously announced the filing of an initial registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the three ETFs that launched today as well as three actively managed equity ETFs, which are intended to continue to broaden the firm's ability to meet the needs of an evolving client base. Allspring anticipates launching the equity ETFs early next year.

Learn more about Allspring's ETFs at www.allspringglobal.com/ETFs.

This communication is not an offer to sell this security and is not a solicitation to buy this security in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of an ETF before investing. The prospectus and the summary prospectus for each ETF contains this and other important information about the ETFs and will be available at allspringglobal.com. Please read these documents carefully before investing.

It is possible that an active trading market for ETF shares will not develop, which may hurt your ability to buy or sell shares, particularly in times of market stress. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value in the secondary market. These variations may be greater when markets are volatile or subject to unusual conditions. There can be no assurance that active trading markets for the shares will develop or be maintained by market makers or authorized participants. Shares of an ETF are not redeemable with the ETF other than in creation unit aggregations. Instead, investors must buy or sell the ETF shares in the secondary market at market price (not net asset value) through a broker-dealer. In doing so, the investor may incur brokerage commissions and may pay more than net asset value when buying and may receive less than net asset value when selling. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Bond values fluctuate in response to the financial condition of individual issuers, general market and economic conditions, and changes in interest rates. Changes in market conditions and government policies may lead to periods of heightened volatility in the bond market and reduced liquidity for certain bonds held by an ETF. In general, when interest rates rise, bond values fall and investors may lose principal value. Interest rate changes and their impact on an ETF and its share price can be sudden and unpredictable. High yield securities and junk bonds have a greater risk of default and tend to be more volatile than higher-rated securities with similar maturities. Mortgage- and asset-backed securities may decline in value and become less liquid when defaults on the underlying mortgages or assets occur and may become volatile in periods of rising interest rates. Foreign investments are especially volatile and can rise or fall dramatically due to differences in the political and economic conditions of the host country. These risks are generally intensified in emerging markets. Consult the ETFs' prospectus for additional information on these and other risks.

About Allspring

Allspring Global Investments™ is a leading independent asset management firm that offers a broad range of investment products and solutions designed to help meet clients' goals. At Allspring, our vision is to inspire a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes. With decades of trusted experience propelling us forward, we strive to build portfolios aimed at generating successful outcomes for our clients. We do this through the independence of thought that powers our investment strategies and by bringing a renewed approach to look around the corner to unlock what's possible. With more than $590 billion in assets under advisement*, over 20 offices globally, and investment teams supported by 400+ investment professionals, Allspring is a company committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and the desire to deliver outcomes that expand above and beyond financial gains. For more information, please visit www.allspringglobal.com.

*As of September 30, 2024. Figures include discretionary and non-discretionary assets.

Allspring Global Investments (Allspring) is the trade name for the asset management companies of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, a holding company indirectly owned by certain private funds of GTCR, LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. These firms include but are not limited to Allspring Global Investments, LLC, Allspring Funds Management, LLC, and Galliard Capital Management. Certain products managed by Allspring entities are distributed by Allspring Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA/SIPC). Unless otherwise stated, Allspring is the source of all data (which is current or as of the date stated); past performance is not a guarantee or reliable indicator of future results; all investments contain risk; content is provided for informational purposes only with no representation regarding its adequacy, accuracy, or completeness and should not be relied upon; views, opinions, assumptions, or estimates are not necessarily that of Allspring and are subject to change without notice; and this communication does not contain investment advice, an investment recommendation, or investment research, as defined under local regulation of the respective jurisdiction.

