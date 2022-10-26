Allstacks Announces $12.3M in Series A Funding

Companyon Ventures, Atlassian Ventures, and CreativeCo join returning investors to fuel accelerated go-to-market investment

RALEIGH, N.C.,, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Allstacks , a leader in value stream intelligence, announced $12.3M in Series A funding. Companyon Ventures led this new funding round, with participation from Atlassian Ventures and CreativeCo, as well as support from initial investors including Hyperplane Venture Capital, S3, ClutchVC, and others. Its investors are eager to support Allstacks as the company grows its innovative platform, helping software teams analyze large amounts of data and mitigate software development risk. Allstacks will use this latest round of funding to build out its go-to-market functions.

"We are at an inflection point where software team leaders need more advanced analytics to measure engineering team productivity and outcomes," said Hersh Tapadia, CEO, Allstacks. "Allstacks meets this need and has been recognized as a leader by Forrester, GigaOm, G2, and others. This investment will help raise awareness and demonstrate that the company's predictive forecasting platform is a game changer for any software team."

Allstacks' value stream intelligence gives engineering teams a strategic voice in the boardroom. The company's predictive data platform improves engineering efficiency and effectiveness. It adds further value across a company by keeping engineering and cross-functional leaders informed of changing software development timelines and dependencies.

"Allstacks' vision and exceptional software engineering expertise made our investment decision very easy," said Firas Raouf, General Partner, Companyon Ventures. "We recognize that Allstacks is a product leader in the emerging field of value stream intelligence which we believe is an important next step in the world of software development."

"Atlassian Ventures is excited to invest in Allstacks because it enables engineering teams to leverage data across workflows and systems to efficiently build products," said Matt Sonefeldt, Head of Atlassian Ventures. "Allstacks is at the forefront of the emerging value stream intelligence market, helping companies transform how they develop. We are excited to support Allstacks as it creates mission-critical value for Atlassian's 200,000+ cloud customers."

Allstacks is a predictive forecasting and risk management platform that improves software development outcomes. By leveraging machine learning and AI models across the software development lifecycle, Allstacks identifies at-risk initiatives and provides solutions to get them back on track. For more information about Allstacks, visit https://www.allstacks.com/ .

