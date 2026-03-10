Allstacks Launches Agent to Close the Spec Gap Limiting AI-Assisted Development

Spec Readiness Agent Evaluates and Refines Work Items So Both Software Engineers and AI Coding Tools can Execute With Certainty

RALEIGH, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstacks, an agentic software engineering intelligence platform, today launched the Spec Readiness Agent, an AI agent that evaluates and improves software specifications so engineering teams and AI agents can build accurately to product expectations. Alongside the release, Allstacks is introducing its Design Partner Program, offering 90-day unlimited spec readiness analysis at allstacks.ai/spec-readiness.

Why Specs and Why Now

As organizations move toward agentic development workflows, where AI autonomously generates code, the quality and clarity of specs become the control surface that determines whether AI accelerates delivery or accelerates rework. No tool today systematically evaluates specifications with the full context of the codebase. Allstacks changes that with the Spec Readiness Agent.

"As AI takes a bigger role in writing code, the direction given in specs determines whether AI accelerates delivery or accelerates rework," said Jeremy Freeman, Chief Technology Officer, Allstacks. "We designed, tested, and deployed our Spec Readiness Agent with significant success in guiding AI-assisted development for better quality software. It keeps getting better and we're opening the Design Partner Program to put it in the hands of teams who'll help us sharpen it against more organizational complexity."

What passed as specifications before will not work going forward. Software engineers have business knowledge that lets them fill in what a spec does not say. AI agents, meanwhile, consume requirements literally and therefore compound spec gaps, software costs, and developer time. Industry and DORA research confirms that incomplete specifications cause code review and testing time to more than double.

What the Agent Does

The Spec Readiness Agent connects to Jira, Azure DevOps, or Linear and answers readiness questions across three modes: epics, sprints, and tickets. Is this epic complete enough to deliver the business goal — and what's still missing? Will the work in this sprint actually move things forward? Is this ticket clear enough that a developer will know what to do without stopping to ask questions? The Spec Readiness Agent assigns readiness scores, and when a gap is identified, it generates paste-ready remediation, including suggested acceptance criteria, recommended edge cases, and draft stories for missing work.

"I want every feature that comes into quarterly planning to go through this," said a senior engineering manager at an Allstacks customer. "Is this specification accurate enough for engineering to pick up? Does it have requirements with exit criteria? Does it have a design? Is engineering actually going to be able to execute against this spec with certainty?"

The Spec Readiness Agent joins the Allstacks agent portfolio alongside the Delivery Risk Agent that was launched in October 2025. Both operate on a shared context graph - a normalized data layer that maps relationships across project management, source control, CI/CD, and quality systems. Delivery risk tells leaders which initiatives are in trouble and what to do about it; spec readiness identifies and corrects specification issues before they become problematic.

The Design Partner Program

Allstacks is looking for engineering teams that are actively navigating the shift to AI-assisted development and are experiencing the challenges caused by incomplete specifications to join their Design Partner Program and use it to improve their specs in their complex workflows.

Allstacks Design Partner Program members receive:

The Spec Readiness Agent with 90-days of unlimited work item analysis

A direct Allstacks contact and structured feedback sessions

Input into the agent's evaluation criteria, remediation capabilities, and roadmap

The Spec Readiness Agent is available as a standalone component and Design Partner members do not need to deploy the full Allstacks platform.

Submit your request to join the Design Partner Program for 90-day unlimited analysis starting on March 10, 2026 at allstacks.ai/spec-readiness.

About Allstacks

Allstacks provides an agentic software engineering intelligence platform that helps engineering leaders transition to and operate AI-enabled development processes. The Allstacks platform normalizes data across the software development lifecycle, then deploys AI agents that surface emerging problems and recommend specific actions for improvement. Organizations including Alkami, Citrix, Enverus, and Intapp use Allstacks to reduce dev cycle time, improve delivery predictability, and align engineering investment to business outcomes. Learn more at allstacks.com.

