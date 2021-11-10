Allstacks Releases Free Real-Time Industry Benchmark Dashboard for Software Teams in First-of-Its-Kind Endeavor

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstacks , an innovator in value stream intelligence, today announced that it has released a live dashboard with valuable industry benchmark data from software engineering teams for free on its website , an industry first. Any company can access this real-time, actionable data to enable continuous improvement goals by comparing the progress of its own software teams. With this data in the hands of all software organizations, software development can become more transparent and predictable by de-risking their development and defining milestones that map to customer value. This benchmark data is the first release of a broader strategy to put the engineering team in a better position to take a strategic seat in the boardroom and to help drive predictable customer value and business outcomes in a manner that is similar to the rest of the business. Allstacks is leading the charge to make software development better, more efficient, and more transparent within development teams and company stakeholders. This effort is a major step toward fulfilling their vision.

Allstacks Benchmark Dashboard

"We founded Allstacks to give engineering a voice in the boardroom by building organizational trust through transparency and predictability. With a significant population data set, we can confidently provide access to these initial five key benchmarks of software development," said Hersh Tapadia, CEO, Allstacks. "Tech companies have been demanding some kind of description of what 'good' looks like in terms of software development progress for a long time. The wonderful thing about presenting live data is that our benchmarks reflect the state of the world we live in. Few could have predicted the impact of a global pandemic 18 months ago, and static benchmarks would struggle to give you fair comparisons. With live data, our benchmarks react to our lived externalities."

Allstacks is providing free, public access to a real-time benchmark dashboard with data and metrics collected from software teams that rely on these insights to run their organization. The data, which is anonymized from their customer population data, include five key benchmarks that help company leadership understand what progress looks like when it comes to the often misunderstood work of software engineering. The five benchmarks include:

How many days per week do benchmark teams write code?

What percentage of issues are planned vs. unplanned for benchmark teams?

What are the cycle times per issue type for benchmark teams?

What types of code do benchmark companies produce?

What is the average commit size for benchmark customers?

These metrics are some of the key indicators for assessing the ongoing work of a software project and can help engineering teams communicate the status of their efforts to company leadership. This announcement is just the beginning as Allstacks plans to offer more benchmark data sets in the dashboard in the future, offer customers an expanding global data set, and the ability to explore the metrics so they can be specific and in line with a company's methodology.

"The work of software development and delivery is often opaque and mysterious to company leadership and those outside of engineering. Allstacks provides a critical lens through which to understand and communicate how my teams are performing and how important initiatives and commitments are progressing," said Jim Moore, VP of Engineering at Sailpoint. "This information is nearly invaluable and really hard to collect and understand in any meaningful way inside of a single company and even harder across the industry. Allstacks is providing something engineering leaders and tech companies have been asking for years, and it is a game-changer."

Companies can view data on the five benchmarks for free. Those who want to better understand their own software delivery and compare their organizations can sign up to become a contributor to the Allstacks platform for analysis through a free trial. While twelve months of the most recent data will be publicly available on the dashboard and updated on a rolling basis, Allstacks customers will also have access to the full population data set, which goes back five years, to compare historical trends.

"What are the important benchmarks, and what are the topical areas that people should be paying attention to when it comes to software development? These are questions that are being asked in boardrooms everywhere and the answers are vital to success," said Jack Klinck, Operating Partner, Hyperplane Venture Capital. "Software leaders, boards of directors, and investors all need to understand what the industry medians are, and Allstacks is meeting an immense industry need by making data that has never been publicly available before accessible to anyone. Allstacks is changing software development for the better."

Providing access to industry benchmark data is an essential pillar in Allstacks' strategy to change software development. Allstacks is putting reliable, predictive intelligence in the hands of technology leaders to foster trust between teams, give engineering a strategic voice in the boardroom, and deliver software with confidence. Allstacks has championed the evolution of Value Stream Intelligence to make software development more predictable, as well as to enable teams to communicate effectively and work in concert to achieve company-wide goals. The intelligence layer provided by Value Stream Intelligence anticipates imperfections in data about current projects and can fill in the gaps between systems without the implementation overhead. With intelligent analysis of a team's historical data, software organizations can more predictably ship software that aligns with customer value. Value Stream Intelligence can provide forecasting and risk alerts to proactively respond to changing delivery efforts.

Allstacks is a predictive forecasting and risk management platform that improves software development outcomes. By running machine learning and AI models across the data from the entire software development lifecycle, Allstacks identifies at-risk initiatives then provides solutions to get them back on track. For more information about Allstacks, visit https://www.allstacks.com/ .

