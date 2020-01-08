Allstar Financial Group Hires Public Relations Manager To Expand Corporate Social Responsibility Program

Cobbs' functions will include community engagement locally and nationally for Allstar Financial Group's family of companies. She will work with the Allstar Charitable Foundation to raise public awareness about both the foundation and the company, and its employee volunteer engagement program, an initiative that is close to the heart of company founder Andrew Heaner and his wife, Mary Helen.

"Hiring Cathy to lead Allstar in the Community initiatives further demonstrates our commitment to connecting our employees to meaningful opportunities that will help advance economic and social progress," said Heaner.

Since its inception, the Allstar Charitable Foundation has donated more than $860,000 and devoted countless volunteer hours to educational and healthcare nonprofit organizations. The Foundation is financed by Allstar's employees, which is then matched by the company annually. The Foundation uses a significant portion of its annual budget to fund 10 regional charities, while other funds are donated to a national organization. In 2019, it donated $25,000 to the Gary Sinise Foundation to support the Sinise Foundation's Relieve & Resiliency Program, which uses strategic partnerships with other organizations to address the mental health needs of America's service members, first responders and veterans. The Allstar Charitable Foundation also has a scholarship fund that is available for application to children of current Allstar employees who meet GPA and programmatic requirements.

About Allstar Financial Group

Founded in 1965 and based in Atlanta, Allstar Financial Group provides commercial and personal insurance solutions to a diverse group of clients. With 26 offices and more than 15 companies across the country, it has 275 employees writing surety, commercial and personal lines insurance business. The company is distinguished by its extensive product and service offerings, exceptional financial strength and underwriting excellence. Allstar Financial Group maintains its own underwriting, claim handling, legal and audit staff to assist clients and implement internal best practices. Visit www.allstarfinancialgroup.com for more information.

