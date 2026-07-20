Allstate, AFCA announce 2026 Good Works Team nominees recognized for leadership in community service

162 college football student-athletes recognized for leadership in service, academics and athletics, including the Good Works Team's first female nominee

Key Takeaways:

Allstate and AFCA named 162 student-athletes as nominees for the 2026 Good Works Team, recognizing college football players who lead through community service, academics and athletics.

This year's nominees are creating positive impact in their communities through causes ranging from maternal health and youth mentorship to supporting children with disabilities and veterans.

For the first time in the program's 35-year history, a female student-athlete is among the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team reflects Allstate's longstanding commitment to supporting student-athletes who strengthen their communities through service.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) today named nominees for the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, recognizing student-athletes and head coaches from every level of college football who are making an impact through community service, academic achievement and leadership.

Allstate and AFCA named 162 student-athletes as nominees for the 2026 Good Works Team. Post this The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service, academics and athletics.

For the first time in the award's 35-year history, a female student-athlete is among the nominees. Gianna Bennett, a kicker at Northwestern College in Iowa, earned a nomination after helping raise $40,000 for a maternal health education campaign that provides expectant parents with potentially life-saving information to support healthy pregnancies.

What is the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team?

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service, academics and athletics. Established in 1992 and presented by Allstate since 2008, the program honors players who use their platforms to strengthen communities and support causes important to them.

What causes are this year's nominees supporting?

This year's nominees are tackling a wide range of challenges in communities across the United States and beyond. Their efforts include youth mentorship, maternal health awareness, disability inclusion, childhood cancer research, clean water access and support for military veterans.

Examples include:

Gideon Davidson, Clemson University, Running Back : Raised nearly $13,000 through Gid's Fundraiser for Flourish Adoption Ministries in South Carolina, helping fund adoption-related expenses for families and support for birth mothers.

: Raised nearly $13,000 through Gid's Fundraiser for Flourish Adoption Ministries in South Carolina, helping fund adoption-related expenses for families and support for birth mothers. Noah Fifita, University of Arizona, Quarterback : Founded First Down Faith Foundation to honor faith, family and football while uplifting communities through service, including an annual youth football camp that combines skills training with mentorship.

: Founded First Down Faith Foundation to honor faith, family and football while uplifting communities through service, including an annual youth football camp that combines skills training with mentorship. Jaylen McClain, Ohio State University, Defensive Back : Founded Everyday Legends Foundation to empower youth and families through service, including funding academic and athletic scholarships and organizing leadership development programs for youth.

: Founded Everyday Legends Foundation to empower youth and families through service, including funding academic and athletic scholarships and organizing leadership development programs for youth. Sam Nolan, Saint John's University (Minnesota), Wide Receiver : Organized team fundraising events for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, helping raise more than $150,000 to support children battling cancers and other life-threatening diseases.

: Organized team fundraising events for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, helping raise more than $150,000 to support children battling cancers and other life-threatening diseases. Luke Paulsen, Morningside University, Punter : Created a "Kids Captain" program that provides meaningful gameday experiences for children with disabilities and their families, including leading the team onto the field at home games.

: Created a "Kids Captain" program that provides meaningful gameday experiences for children with disabilities and their families, including leading the team onto the field at home games. Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M University, Safety : Launched Mission 3:12 in partnership with Walk Among Heroes, donating $312 for every Aggie defensive turnover to fund educational trips to Normandy, France, for World War II veterans.

: Launched Mission 3:12 in partnership with Walk Among Heroes, donating $312 for every Aggie defensive turnover to fund educational trips to Normandy, France, for World War II veterans. Mudia Reuben, University of South Florida, Wide Receiver : Used Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) earnings to create the Nigerian Water Project, bringing access to clean water to villages and schools in Nigeria.

: Used Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) earnings to create the Nigerian Water Project, bringing access to clean water to villages and schools in Nigeria. Colin Simmons, University of Texas, Defensive End : Founded Clay's Color Crew, a nonprofit honoring his younger brother that supports individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in South Dallas and beyond.

: Founded Clay's Color Crew, a nonprofit honoring his younger brother that supports individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in South Dallas and beyond. Edwin Spillman, University of Tennessee, Linebacker: Used NIL earnings to establish the Wan Famul Foundation to support people in his home country of Sierra Leone, including plans to build housing for families in need.

What makes the 2026 nominee class unique?

From head coaches building cultures of service to student-athletes making an impact in their own communities and around the world, this year's nominees are creating meaningful change. Their efforts include helping raise a record $18.8 million for childhood cancer research, delivering more than 10,000 hours of tutoring and generating over $27,000 for World War II veterans.

How is the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selected?

The 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team will be announced in September and include 22 student-athletes and one honorary head coach. One student-athlete will also be selected as team captain and receive the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.

A selection panel composed of former Good Works Team members, college football coaches, journalists and other leaders connected to the award reviews nominations from across the country. Voters evaluate candidates based on the breadth and depth of their community service, demonstrated leadership, academic achievement and the measurable impact they have had on the people and causes they serve. The panel then selects 11 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision players (FBS), 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) ranks, and one honorary head coach.

Who are the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees?

The 2026 nominee class includes student-athletes and coaches from every level of college football competition.

175 total nominees, including 113 FBS players, 49 student-athletes from the FCS, Divisions II, III and NAIA ranks, and 13 head coach nominees.

First female nominee in the program's 35-year history.

Big Ten leads all conferences with 21 nominees, followed by the ACC with 16. The SEC and Big 12 each have 15 nominees.

The full 2026 nominee class is listed below in alphabetical order by school.

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Name School Colton Phares Appalachian State University Zyrus Fiaseu Arizona State University Chauncy Cobb Arkansas State University Alex McPherson Auburn University Caden Britton Ball State University Michael Allen Baylor University Maddux Madsen Boise State University Josiah Griffin Boston College Raider Damuni Brigham Young University Derek Houston California State University, Sacramento Angel Flores Central Michigan University Gideon Davidson Clemson University Micah Sahakian Duke University Karson Jones East Carolina University Dennis Strey Jr. Eastern Michigan University Reed Chandley Florida Atlantic University Shamir Sterlin Florida International University Duce Robinson Florida State University Merhauti Xepera Fresno State Jordan Walker Georgia Institute of Technology Colin Alexander Georgia Southern University Charlie Becker Indiana University Jaylen Raynor Iowa State University KJ Flowe James Madison University Joe Jackson Kansas State University Wayne Harris Kent State University Jaylin Belford Liberty University Whit Weeks Louisiana State University Eli Finley Louisiana Tech University Carlos Del Rio-Wilson Marshall University Jordan Hall Michigan State University Cam'ron Lacy Middle Tennessee State University DJ Chester Mississippi State University Isaiah Shirley North Carolina State University DeAree Rogers Northern Illinois University Josh Fussell Northwestern University Nick Session New Mexico State University Jaylen McClain Ohio State University DJ Walker Ohio University Donovan Green Oklahoma State University Koa Naotala Old Dominion University Karson Boschma Oregon State University Cooper Cousins Pennsylvania State University CJ Madden Purdue University Quinton Jackson Rice University Michael O'Connor Rutgers University Tyler Chen San José State University Alexander Kilgore Southern Methodist University Braden Marceau-Olayinka Stanford University Cornell Perry Syracuse University Ansel Din-Mbuh Texas Christian University Rameir Hardy Temple University Marcus Ratcliffe Texas A&M University Brad Jackson Texas State University Ben Roberts Texas Tech University Tucker Kilcrease Troy University Jackson Courville Tulane University Stevie Bracey University at Buffalo Bray Hubbard University of Alabama Adam Lepkowski University of Alabama at Birmingham Noah Fifita University of Arizona Jaden Platt University of Arkansas Jordan King University of California, Berkeley Halakilangi Muagututi'a University of California, Los Angeles Owen Spell University of Central Florida Evan Tengesdahl University of Cincinnati Ben Finneseth University of Colorado Boulder Steven Demboski University of Delaware Myles Graham University of Florida Lawson Luckie University of Georgia Micah Kaonohi-Kaihenui University of Hawaii McKenzie Agnello University of Houston Brandon Henderson University of Illinois Jayden Montgomery University of Iowa Calvin Clements University of Kansas Willie Rodriguez University of Kentucky Caden Jensen University of Louisiana at Lafayette Drew Hutchinson University of Louisiana at Monroe Clev Lubin University of Louisville Malik Washington University of Maryland Riley Bloch University of Massachusetts Donovan Mathena University of Memphis Ahmad Moten Sr. University of Miami Jordan Marshall University of Michigan Anthony Smith University of Minnesota Blake Craig University of Missouri Donovan Jones University of Nebraska Ky Woods University of Nevada Alex Orji University of Nevada, Las Vegas Jaxton Eck University of New Mexico Caleb Irving University of North Carolina at Charlotte Jordan Shipp University of North Carolina Leonard Moore University of Notre Dame Danny Okoye University of Oklahoma Dante Moore University of Oregon Mason Heintschel University of Pittsburgh Baxter Turner University of South Alabama Nyck Harbor University of South Carolina Mudia Reuben University of South Florida Jayden Maiava University of Southern California Edwin Spillman University of Tennessee Colin Simmons University of Texas Bryce Grays University of Texas at San Antonio Matt Hofer University of Toledo Lance Holtzclaw University of Utah Ethan Minter University of Virginia Landen Hatchett University of Washington Chris Brooks Jr. University of Wisconsin-Madison Tyler Hughes University of Wyoming Javen Jacobs Utah State University Nick Rinaldi Vanderbilt University Marcellous Hawkins Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Dakari Frazier Western Michigan University

Combined Divisions (FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA)

Name School L'Shawn Taylor Bemidji State University Jaegar Ash Bethel University-Minnesota DeVonyae Pettis Campbell University Henry Gross Carroll College-Montana Peyton Ritzert Central College Steve Zayachkowsky Charleston Southern University Keller Patterson Columbia University Aidan Jahns Dakota State University Drew Duffy Denison University Zach Quiring Dordt University Ty Quintois East Stroudsburg University Brayden Latham Eastern Kentucky University Nate Bell Eastern Washington University Jacob Erickson George Fox University Kellen Reed Grand Valley State University Josh Fedd Harvard University Shea Ruddy Hillsdale College Mason Kaplan Illinois State University Josh Clifton Indiana Wesleyan University Troy Mrukowski John Carroll University Browning Trainer Johns Hopkins University Preston Mosher Lake Forest College Lincoln Cardillo Marist University Joel Vaughn II Millsaps College Titan Fleischmann Montana State University Luke Paulsen Morningside University Garret Wilson North Central College Gianna Bennett Northwestern College Mike Seney Ohio Wesleyan University Rashad Caldwell Princeton University Sam Nolan Saint John's University (Minnesota) JayJay Jordan Slippery Rock University Connor Hagerty Southern Arkansas University Donovan Jackson The College of Wooster Rio Little Tusculum University Zaire Collier University of California, Davis Gavin Lochow University of Dayton Anthony Iliano University of Maine Patrick Lavelle University of Mount Union Colby Ramshaw University of New Hampshire Jaxon Dailey University of Northern Iowa Ryan Mitchell University of Pennsylvania Carter Glassmyer University of Richmond Mark Johnson Valparaiso University Spencer Snipe Washington University (St. Louis) Ethan Gates Wayne State University Aa'zoriyon Bonner Western Illinois University Braden Mika Westminster College (Pennsylvania) Davin Dzidzienyo William & Mary

Head Coach

Name School Alex Golesh Auburn University Kalani Sitake Brigham Young University Jeff Lebby Mississippi State University Ryan Day Ohio State University Matt Campbell Pennsylvania State University Gary Fasching Saint John's University (Minnesota) Brad Smiley Southern Arkansas University Dustin Hada Southern Nazarene University K.C. Keeler Temple University Bret Bielema University of Illinois Mark Powell University of New Haven Pat Narduzzi University of Pittsburgh Bronco Mendenhall Utah State University

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

About Allstate's Impact Through Collegiate Athletics

Allstate's longstanding support of collegiate athletics is part of its commitment to empowering young people to lead in their communities. Allstate has been a proud member of the college athletics community for more than 20 years through its university and conference sponsorships, academic scholarships and community impact initiatives. Since 2005, the Allstate Good Hands Nets program has raised millions of dollars in scholarships with every field goal and extra point scored. Allstate recently upped the donations for each kick, funding more scholarships for student-athletes across all sports. Since 2008, the Allstate Good Works Teams have honored hundreds of student-athletes for their service off the field, supporting causes such as youth empowerment and hunger relief. Allstate has been the title sponsor of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, one of the premier events in college football, since 2006.

About the AFCA

The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

For more information about the AFCA, visit www.AFCA.com. If you are interested in more in-depth articles and videos, please become an AFCA member. You can find out more information about membership and specific member benefits on the AFCA Membership Overview page. If you are ready to join, please fill out the AFCA Membership Request Form.

About the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy

The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, a member of the National College Football Awards Association, is college football's premier award for community service. The trophy is presented annually by the Wuerffel Foundation to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Danny Wuerffel, the award honors his commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world. Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the 1996 National Championship. As a humanitarian, he continues to inspire leaders to positively impact their communities. Danny currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation and Executive Director of Desire Street Ministries. An avid pickleball player, he was drafted as a professional within the National Pickleball League and hosts celebrity pro-am "PickleBowl" tournaments.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company