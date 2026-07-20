Allstate, AFCA announce 2026 Good Works Team nominees recognized for leadership in community service

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Allstate Insurance Company

Jul 20, 2026, 08:18 ET

162 college football student-athletes recognized for leadership in service, academics and athletics, including the Good Works Team's first female nominee

Key Takeaways:

  • Allstate and AFCA named 162 student-athletes as nominees for the 2026 Good Works Team, recognizing college football players who lead through community service, academics and athletics.
  • This year's nominees are creating positive impact in their communities through causes ranging from maternal health and youth mentorship to supporting children with disabilities and veterans.
  • For the first time in the program's 35-year history, a female student-athlete is among the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees.
  • The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team reflects Allstate's longstanding commitment to supporting student-athletes who strengthen their communities through service.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) today named nominees for the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, recognizing student-athletes and head coaches from every level of college football who are making an impact through community service, academic achievement and leadership.

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The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service, academics and athletics.
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service, academics and athletics.

For the first time in the award's 35-year history, a female student-athlete is among the nominees. Gianna Bennett, a kicker at Northwestern College in Iowa, earned a nomination after helping raise $40,000 for a maternal health education campaign that provides expectant parents with potentially life-saving information to support healthy pregnancies.

What is the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team?
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football student-athletes who demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service, academics and athletics. Established in 1992 and presented by Allstate since 2008, the program honors players who use their platforms to strengthen communities and support causes important to them.

What causes are this year's nominees supporting?
This year's nominees are tackling a wide range of challenges in communities across the United States and beyond. Their efforts include youth mentorship, maternal health awareness, disability inclusion, childhood cancer research, clean water access and support for military veterans.

Examples include:

  • Gideon Davidson, Clemson University, Running Back: Raised nearly $13,000 through Gid's Fundraiser for Flourish Adoption Ministries in South Carolina, helping fund adoption-related expenses for families and support for birth mothers.
  • Noah Fifita, University of Arizona, Quarterback: Founded First Down Faith Foundation to honor faith, family and football while uplifting communities through service, including an annual youth football camp that combines skills training with mentorship.
  • Jaylen McClain, Ohio State University, Defensive Back: Founded Everyday Legends Foundation to empower youth and families through service, including funding academic and athletic scholarships and organizing leadership development programs for youth.
  • Sam Nolan, Saint John's University (Minnesota), Wide Receiver: Organized team fundraising events for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, helping raise more than $150,000 to support children battling cancers and other life-threatening diseases.
  • Luke Paulsen, Morningside University, Punter: Created a "Kids Captain" program that provides meaningful gameday experiences for children with disabilities and their families, including leading the team onto the field at home games.
  • Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M University, Safety: Launched Mission 3:12 in partnership with Walk Among Heroes, donating $312 for every Aggie defensive turnover to fund educational trips to Normandy, France, for World War II veterans.
  • Mudia Reuben, University of South Florida, Wide Receiver: Used Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) earnings to create the Nigerian Water Project, bringing access to clean water to villages and schools in Nigeria.
  • Colin Simmons, University of Texas, Defensive End: Founded Clay's Color Crew, a nonprofit honoring his younger brother that supports individuals and families affected by autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in South Dallas and beyond.
  • Edwin Spillman, University of Tennessee, Linebacker: Used NIL earnings to establish the Wan Famul Foundation to support people in his home country of Sierra Leone, including plans to build housing for families in need.

What makes the 2026 nominee class unique?
From head coaches building cultures of service to student-athletes making an impact in their own communities and around the world, this year's nominees are creating meaningful change. Their efforts include helping raise a record $18.8 million for childhood cancer research, delivering more than 10,000 hours of tutoring and generating over $27,000 for World War II veterans.

How is the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selected?
The 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team will be announced in September and include 22 student-athletes and one honorary head coach. One student-athlete will also be selected as team captain and receive the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy.

A selection panel composed of former Good Works Team members, college football coaches, journalists and other leaders connected to the award reviews nominations from across the country. Voters evaluate candidates based on the breadth and depth of their community service, demonstrated leadership, academic achievement and the measurable impact they have had on the people and causes they serve. The panel then selects 11 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision players (FBS), 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) ranks, and one honorary head coach.

Who are the 2026 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominees?
The 2026 nominee class includes student-athletes and coaches from every level of college football competition.

  • 175 total nominees, including 113 FBS players, 49 student-athletes from the FCS, Divisions II, III and NAIA ranks, and 13 head coach nominees.
  • First female nominee in the program's 35-year history.
  • Big Ten leads all conferences with 21 nominees, followed by the ACC with 16. The SEC and Big 12 each have 15 nominees.

The full 2026 nominee class is listed below in alphabetical order by school.

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Name

School

Colton Phares

Appalachian State University

Zyrus Fiaseu

Arizona State University

Chauncy Cobb

Arkansas State University

Alex McPherson

Auburn University

Caden Britton

Ball State University

Michael Allen

Baylor University

Maddux Madsen

Boise State University

Josiah Griffin

Boston College

Raider Damuni

Brigham Young University

Derek Houston

California State University, Sacramento

Angel Flores

Central Michigan University

Gideon Davidson

Clemson University

Micah Sahakian

Duke University

Karson Jones

East Carolina University

Dennis Strey Jr.

Eastern Michigan University

Reed Chandley

Florida Atlantic University

Shamir Sterlin

Florida International University

Duce Robinson

Florida State University

Merhauti Xepera

Fresno State

Jordan Walker

Georgia Institute of Technology

Colin Alexander

Georgia Southern University

Charlie Becker

Indiana University

Jaylen Raynor

Iowa State University

KJ Flowe

James Madison University

Joe Jackson

Kansas State University

Wayne Harris

Kent State University

Jaylin Belford

Liberty University

Whit Weeks

Louisiana State University

Eli Finley

Louisiana Tech University

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Marshall University

Jordan Hall

Michigan State University

Cam'ron Lacy

Middle Tennessee State University

DJ Chester

Mississippi State University

Isaiah Shirley

North Carolina State University

DeAree Rogers

Northern Illinois University

Josh Fussell

Northwestern University

Nick Session

New Mexico State University

Jaylen McClain

Ohio State University

DJ Walker

Ohio University

Donovan Green

Oklahoma State University

Koa Naotala

Old Dominion University

Karson Boschma

Oregon State University

Cooper Cousins

Pennsylvania State University

CJ Madden

Purdue University

Quinton Jackson

Rice University

Michael O'Connor

Rutgers University

Tyler Chen

San José State University

Alexander Kilgore

Southern Methodist University

Braden Marceau-Olayinka

Stanford University

Cornell Perry

Syracuse University

Ansel Din-Mbuh

Texas Christian University

Rameir Hardy

Temple University

Marcus Ratcliffe

Texas A&M University

Brad Jackson

Texas State University

Ben Roberts

Texas Tech University

Tucker Kilcrease

Troy University

Jackson Courville

Tulane University

Stevie Bracey

University at Buffalo

Bray Hubbard

University of Alabama

Adam Lepkowski

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Noah Fifita

University of Arizona

Jaden Platt

University of Arkansas

Jordan King

University of California, Berkeley

Halakilangi Muagututi'a

University of California, Los Angeles

Owen Spell

University of Central Florida

Evan Tengesdahl

University of Cincinnati

Ben Finneseth

University of Colorado Boulder

Steven Demboski

University of Delaware

Myles Graham

University of Florida

Lawson Luckie

University of Georgia

Micah Kaonohi-Kaihenui

University of Hawaii

McKenzie Agnello

University of Houston

Brandon Henderson

University of Illinois

Jayden Montgomery

University of Iowa

Calvin Clements

University of Kansas

Willie Rodriguez

University of Kentucky

Caden Jensen

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Drew Hutchinson

University of Louisiana at Monroe

Clev Lubin

University of Louisville

Malik Washington

University of Maryland

Riley Bloch

University of Massachusetts

Donovan Mathena

University of Memphis

Ahmad Moten Sr.

University of Miami

Jordan Marshall

University of Michigan

Anthony Smith

University of Minnesota

Blake Craig

University of Missouri

Donovan Jones

University of Nebraska

Ky Woods

University of Nevada

Alex Orji

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Jaxton Eck

University of New Mexico

Caleb Irving

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Jordan Shipp

University of North Carolina

Leonard Moore

University of Notre Dame

Danny Okoye

University of Oklahoma

Dante Moore

University of Oregon

Mason Heintschel

University of Pittsburgh

Baxter Turner

University of South Alabama

Nyck Harbor

University of South Carolina

Mudia Reuben

University of South Florida

Jayden Maiava

University of Southern California

Edwin Spillman

University of Tennessee

Colin Simmons

University of Texas

Bryce Grays

University of Texas at San Antonio

Matt Hofer

University of Toledo

Lance Holtzclaw

University of Utah

Ethan Minter

University of Virginia

Landen Hatchett

University of Washington

Chris Brooks Jr.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Tyler Hughes

University of Wyoming

Javen Jacobs

Utah State University

Nick Rinaldi

Vanderbilt University

Marcellous Hawkins

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Dakari Frazier

Western Michigan University

Combined Divisions (FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA)

Name

School

L'Shawn Taylor

Bemidji State University

Jaegar Ash

Bethel University-Minnesota

DeVonyae Pettis

Campbell University

Henry Gross

Carroll College-Montana

Peyton Ritzert

Central College

Steve Zayachkowsky

Charleston Southern University

Keller Patterson

Columbia University

Aidan Jahns

Dakota State University

Drew Duffy

Denison University

Zach Quiring

Dordt University

Ty Quintois

East Stroudsburg University

Brayden Latham

Eastern Kentucky University

Nate Bell

Eastern Washington University

Jacob Erickson

George Fox University

Kellen Reed

Grand Valley State University

Josh Fedd

Harvard University

Shea Ruddy

Hillsdale College

Mason Kaplan

Illinois State University

Josh Clifton

Indiana Wesleyan University

Troy Mrukowski

John Carroll University

Browning Trainer

Johns Hopkins University

Preston Mosher

Lake Forest College

Lincoln Cardillo

Marist University

Joel Vaughn II

Millsaps College

Titan Fleischmann

Montana State University

Luke Paulsen

Morningside University

Garret Wilson

North Central College

Gianna Bennett

Northwestern College

Mike Seney

Ohio Wesleyan University

Rashad Caldwell

Princeton University

Sam Nolan

Saint John's University (Minnesota)

JayJay Jordan

Slippery Rock University

Connor Hagerty

Southern Arkansas University

Donovan Jackson

The College of Wooster

Rio Little

Tusculum University

Zaire Collier

University of California, Davis

Gavin Lochow

University of Dayton

Anthony Iliano

University of Maine

Patrick Lavelle

University of Mount Union

Colby Ramshaw

University of New Hampshire

Jaxon Dailey

University of Northern Iowa

Ryan Mitchell

University of Pennsylvania

Carter Glassmyer

University of Richmond

Mark Johnson

Valparaiso University

Spencer Snipe

Washington University (St. Louis)

Ethan Gates

Wayne State University

Aa'zoriyon Bonner

Western Illinois University

Braden Mika

Westminster College (Pennsylvania)

Davin Dzidzienyo

William & Mary

Head Coach

Name

School

Alex Golesh

Auburn University

Kalani Sitake

Brigham Young University

Jeff Lebby

Mississippi State University

Ryan Day

Ohio State University

Matt Campbell

Pennsylvania State University

Gary Fasching

Saint John's University (Minnesota)

Brad Smiley

Southern Arkansas University

Dustin Hada

Southern Nazarene University

K.C. Keeler

Temple University

Bret Bielema

University of Illinois

Mark Powell

University of New Haven

Pat Narduzzi

University of Pittsburgh

Bronco Mendenhall

Utah State University

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

About Allstate's Impact Through Collegiate Athletics
Allstate's longstanding support of collegiate athletics is part of its commitment to empowering young people to lead in their communities. Allstate has been a proud member of the college athletics community for more than 20 years through its university and conference sponsorships, academic scholarships and community impact initiatives. Since 2005, the Allstate Good Hands Nets program has raised millions of dollars in scholarships with every field goal and extra point scored. Allstate recently upped the donations for each kick, funding more scholarships for student-athletes across all sports. Since 2008, the Allstate Good Works Teams have honored hundreds of student-athletes for their service off the field, supporting causes such as youth empowerment and hunger relief. Allstate has been the title sponsor of the Allstate Sugar Bowl, one of the premier events in college football, since 2006.

About the AFCA
The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

For more information about the AFCA, visit www.AFCA.com. If you are interested in more in-depth articles and videos, please become an AFCA member. You can find out more information about membership and specific member benefits on the AFCA Membership Overview page. If you are ready to join, please fill out the AFCA Membership Request Form.

About the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, a member of the National College Football Awards Association, is college football's premier award for community service. The trophy is presented annually by the Wuerffel Foundation to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Danny Wuerffel, the award honors his commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world. Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the 1996 National Championship. As a humanitarian, he continues to inspire leaders to positively impact their communities. Danny currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation and Executive Director of Desire Street Ministries. An avid pickleball player, he was drafted as a professional within the National Pickleball League and hosts celebrity pro-am "PickleBowl" tournaments.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company

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