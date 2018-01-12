Allstate and Allstate Agencies Hiring 600 individuals throughout Northwest Region

Allstate is hiring to boost to its growing Agency Sales Force, as well as local Claims and Regional staffing in Washington to keep pace with growing consumer demand for insurance and financial products and services.

"If you recently just lost your job, you're looking to reboot your career, or just try something new, now is the perfect time for you to have a New Year, New Career with Allstate," says Allstate's Strategic Deployment Leader, Rich Vander Weyst. "We are seeing increased consumer demand for auto and home insurance as well as financial advice and planning, and with the increased demand, there is also a need for compassionate and dedicated individuals in roles across the organization including customer service, sales, claims, finance, product management, and others as well."

The Allstate organization and local agency owners are seeking qualified professionals to fill these roles and offering comprehensive training and resources to support their success.

For agency owner and financial specialist candidates, Allstate looks for those who embrace risks and challenges and can invest in a small business to ensure its stability and growth. "Allstate is a trusted brand and an excellent wealth-building opportunity for a small business owner," said Vander Weyst. "One feature that sets Allstate apart from other insurers is that the agent owns the economic interest in their business and Allstate's suite of products is in a very competitive position in the Tacoma market right now. There's never been a better time to sign on with Allstate."

A variety of positions from sales to service are available and job descriptions can be viewed online at https://www.allstate.com/careers.aspx. Interested parties are encouraged to forward their resume and a letter of interest for positions to NorthwestRecruiting@allstate.com

Candidates interested in organizational opportunities can contact Allstate's NW Recruiting Team at NorthwestRecruiting@allstate.com. Candidates interested in becoming an Allstate agency owner can learn more by visiting www.allstateagent.com.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation's largest publicly held personal lines insurer, protecting approximately 16 million households from life's uncertainties through auto, home, life and other insurance offered through its Allstate, Esurance, Encompass and Answer Financial brand names. Other growth platforms include predictive analytics company Arity and consumer-product protection plan company SquareTrade. Allstate is widely known through the slogan "You're In Good Hands With Allstate®." Allstate agencies are in virtually every local community in America. In 2016, The Allstate Foundation, Allstate, its employees and agency owners gave $42 million to support local communities.

