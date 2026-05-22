Allstate announces quarterly dividends payable in July 2026

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.08 per common share on May 22, 2026. Allstate also declared the payment of quarterly preferred stock dividends.

Common stock dividends

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on July 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026.

Preferred stock dividends

Allstate also declared approximately $29.3 million in aggregate dividends on three series of preferred stock for the dividend period from April 15, 2026, through July 14, 2026. All the preferred dividends are payable in cash on July 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2026, as follows:

Series Annual dividend rate Quarterly amount per depositary share Series H 5.100 % $0.3187500 Series I 4.750 % $0.2968750 Series J 7.375 % $0.4609375

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate has more than 212 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company