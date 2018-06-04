Allstate Celebrates 25th Anniversary of IPO

Today Allstate has 85.6 million policies in force and a purpose-driven team of 82,900 who protect people from life's uncertainties and prepare them for the future, helping millions rebuild their lives after disaster strikes.

Over the past 25 years, the company has overcome challenges ranging from major catastrophes to the financial crisis while creating positive change in a dynamic marketplace. Allstate acquired new businesses such as Encompass, Esurance and Answer Financial, which made the company the only property-casualty insurer to serve all four personal lines consumer segments. In recent years, Allstate acquired SquareTrade, a provider of protection plans for consumer electronics and appliances, and launched Arity, a connected car technology and data analytics company.

Allstate has served its shareholders well. Since the IPO, Allstate's total shareholder return of 1,041% as of June 1 has exceeded the 889% return of the S&P 500 Index, as well as the 745% return of the S&P Property & Casualty Insurance Index. During the past 25 years, Allstate has provided more than $43 billion in cash returns to common shareholders through dividends and repurchase of its common shares.

Allstate employees and agencies know that giving back is part of the company's DNA. In 2017, they reported over 258,000 hours of volunteer service, while Allstate, The Allstate Foundation and Allstaters made $47 million in charitable contributions. Allstaters create prosperity for the communities where they live and serve. They embody the belief that corporations can do more to make the world a better place.

