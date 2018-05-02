Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc

"Being a Top 50 company for 13 years in a row is further acknowledgement that Allstate is a leader in inclusive diversity," said Christy Harris, Allstate vice president, human resources and inclusive diversity. "We know that actively seeking out and leveraging the collective mixture of individual differences and similarities improves business outcomes for our workforce, the marketplace and our communities."

Inclusive diversity is one of Allstate's core values. The company's 11 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) ensure all employees, regardless of background, are encouraged and perform at their highest levels. The company also establishes inclusive diversity commitments in every business unit to improve diversity in its talent recruiting efforts and on its leadership teams.

"Events of the past year have demonstrated that decisive ethical leadership is necessary to guide any organization to success," said Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc Top 50 Companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders."

DiversityInc's extensive annual survey yields an empirically-driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment and supplier diversity. This year's competition was improved by new survey questions, increased emphasis on fairness over chasing numbers and more sophisticated analysis from DiversityInc's data scientists.

For more information on inclusive diversity at Allstate, visit https://www.allstate.com/diversity.aspx.

To view the entire Top 50 list, visit http://www.diversityinc.com/top50 or follow the conversation at #DITop50.

