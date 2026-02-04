Allstate Enhances Customer Value, Lowers Prices for 7.8 Million Customers in 2025

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

"Allstate had a terrific year by better serving customers and making protection more affordable," said Tom Wilson, who leads The Allstate Corporation. "We proactively reduced premiums for 7.8 million auto and homeowners insurance customers by an average of 17% through tailored coverage reviews to offset cost inflation. We also improved 69 million customer interactions and provided customers with nearly $38 billion in support and financial resources when the unexpected happened in 2025."

"Total policies in force increased to 210.9 million in the fourth quarter, up 3.0% from the prior year, driven by broad distribution and affordable, simple, connected products. Revenues increased to $17.3 billion in the fourth quarter and $67.7 billion for the full year. Full-year net income was $10.2 billion and adjusted net income* was $9.3 billion. Reflecting this success, the common dividend will increase to $1.08 per share to be paid in the second quarter and a $4.0 billion share repurchase program will be initiated when the existing $1.5 billion program is completed," concluded Wilson.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Total revenues of $17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $839 million or 5.1% higher than the prior year quarter.

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.9 billion in the prior year quarter, reflecting strong operating results.

Adjusted net income* was $3.8 billion, or $14.31 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 billion in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2025 Results

Total revenues were $67.7 billion, 5.6% above the prior year.

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $10.2 billion compared to $4.6 billion in 2024.

Adjusted net income* was $9.3 billion generating an adjusted net income return on equity* of 38.3%.

The Allstate Corporation Consolidated Highlights

As of or for the three months

ended December 31,

As of or for the twelve months

ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per share data and ratios) 2025

2024 % / pts Change

2025

2024 % / pts Change Consolidated revenues $ 17,345

$ 16,506 5.1 %

$ 67,685

$ 64,106 5.6 % Net income applicable to common shareholders 3,803

1,899 100.3 %

10,165

4,550 123.4 % per diluted common share 14.37

7.07 103.3 %

38.06

16.99 124.0 % Adjusted net income* 3,788

2,062 83.7 %

9,304

4,906 89.6 % per diluted common share* 14.31

7.67 86.6 %

34.83

18.32 90.1 % Return on Allstate common shareholders' equity (trailing twelve months)











Net income applicable to common shareholders









42.3 %

25.8 % 16.5 Adjusted net income*









38.3 %

26.8 % 11.5 Common shares outstanding (in millions)









260.1

265.0 (1.8) % Book value per common share









$ 108.45

$ 72.35 49.9 % Total policies in force (in thousands) (1)









210,937

204,741 3.0 %

(1) Excludes policies in force related to the employer voluntary benefits and group health businesses sold. * Measures used in this release that are not based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("non-GAAP") are denoted with an asterisk and defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this document.

Property-Liability earned premiums of $14.8 billion increased 6.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the prior year, primarily driven by higher average premiums and policy in force growth. Underwriting income was $4.0 billion compared to $1.8 billion in the prior year quarter.

Property-Liability Results

As of or for the three months

ended December 31,

As of or for the twelve months

ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2025 2024 % / pts Change

2025 2024 % / pts Change Premiums written $ 14,572 $ 13,757 5.9 %

$ 59,546 $ 55,926 6.5 % Premiums earned 14,776 13,933 6.1 %

57,682 53,866 7.1 % Recorded combined ratio 72.9 86.9 (14.0)

85.2 94.3 (9.1) Underlying combined ratio* 76.6 83.0 (6.4)

79.4 84.6 (5.2) Catastrophe losses $ 209 $ 410 (49.0) %

$ 4,959 $ 4,964 (0.1) % Underwriting income 4,006 1,832 118.7 %

8,540 3,080 177.3 % Policies in force (in thousands)







38,275 37,530 2.0 %

Premiums written increased 5.9% compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting higher auto and homeowners insurance average premiums and policies in force.





Property-Liability combined ratio was 72.9 for the quarter, which was an improvement of 14.0 points versus the prior year quarter due to higher average earned premiums, the benefit of non-catastrophe reserve releases and lower catastrophe losses.





Policies in force increased by 2.0%, led by growth in auto and homeowners insurance policies.





Allstate-branded Affordable, Simple, Connected auto insurance products are now available in 43 states with the homeowners insurance product available in 31 states. Custom360 ® middle market standard and preferred auto and homeowners insurance products for the independent agent channel are available in 36 states.





middle market standard and preferred auto and homeowners insurance products for the independent agent channel are available in 36 states. Allstate Protection auto insurance results benefited from the Transformative Growth initiative, delivering strong margins and higher new business levels than the prior year.

Allstate Protection Auto Results

As of or for the three months

ended December 31,

As of or for the twelve months

ended December 31, ($ in millions, except ratios) 2025 2024 % / pts Change

2025 2024 % / pts Change Premiums written $ 9,399 $ 9,116 3.1 %

$ 38,649 $ 37,296 3.6 % Premiums earned 9,622 9,348 2.9 %

38,090 36,475 4.4 % Recorded combined ratio 80.8 93.5 (12.7)

85.0 95.0 (10.0) Underlying combined ratio* 87.6 93.0 (5.4)

88.1 93.4 (5.3) Underwriting income 1,851 603 NM

5,724 1,810 NM Policies in force (in thousands)







25,504 24,936 2.3 %

NM = not meaningful

Written and earned premiums grew 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Auto insurance rate increases resulted in an annualized premium impact of 0.2% in the fourth quarter and 2.6% in 2025.





The recorded auto insurance combined ratio of 80.8 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was a 12.7 point improvement from the prior year quarter, reflecting higher average earned premiums, moderating loss costs and the benefit of non-catastrophe reserve releases. Prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates were $719 million in the fourth quarter, a 7.5 point benefit to the combined ratio, reflecting favorable severity development in personal auto injury and physical damage coverages.





The underlying auto insurance combined ratio* of 87.6 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was a 5.4 point improvement from the prior year quarter, as growth in average earned premiums exceeded improving underlying loss and expense trends per policy. The fourth quarter underlying auto insurance combined ratio* would have been 90.4 when adjusted for 2.8 points of favorable development on claims reported in the first three quarters of 2025.





Auto insurance policies in force grew by 2.3% with a 22.8% increase in new business reflecting expanded distribution, increased marketing, new products and sophisticated rating plans. Active brand auto insurance policies grew by 3.3%, which was partially offset by decreases in legacy Esurance and Encompass policies.





Allstate Protection homeowners insurance remains a competitive advantage for Allstate and a growth opportunity. Underwriting profit of $1.8 billion increased from $1.1 billion in the prior year quarter, reflecting lower catastrophes and excellent underlying margins.

Allstate Protection Homeowners Results

As of or for the three months

ended December 31,

As of or for the twelve months

ended December 31, ($ in millions, except ratios) 2025 2024 % / pts Change

2025 2024 % / pts Change Premiums written $ 4,110 $ 3,624 13.4 %

$ 16,565 $ 14,416 14.9 % Premiums earned 4,055 3,548 14.3 %

15,363 13,360 15.0 % Recorded combined ratio 55.3 69.8 (14.5)

84.4 90.1 (5.7) Catastrophe Losses $ 170 $ 315 (46.0) %

$ 4,087 $ 3,717 10.0 % Underlying combined ratio* 51.4 59.5 (8.1)

57.9 62.5 (4.6) Underwriting income 1,813 1,070 69.4 %

2,393 1,319 81.4 % Policies in force (in thousands)







7,697 7,511 2.5 %

Written premiums and earned premiums increased by 13.4% and 14.3% compared to the prior year quarter, respectively, due to higher average premiums and policy in force growth. A 7.4% increase in Allstate brand homeowners insurance average gross written premium compared to the prior year quarter reflects continued rate increases and higher home replacement costs.





The recorded homeowners insurance combined ratio of 55.3 was 14.5 points below the fourth quarter of 2024, due to higher average earned premiums, lower catastrophe losses and lower underlying losses.





Catastrophe losses of $170 million in the quarter decreased $145 million compared to the prior year quarter due to fewer and less severe events, as well as the absence of any hurricanes and tropical storms.





The underlying combined ratio* of 51.4 improved by 8.1 points compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher average premiums and favorable non-catastrophe loss trends.





Policies in force increased 2.5% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by 3.2% growth in Allstate brand homeowners insurance policies, offset by a reduction in National General legacy products.





Protection Services protects customers through five businesses where Allstate branded offerings are embedded in other offerings. Revenues increased to $917 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, 3.1% higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to Protection Plans and Roadside. Adjusted net income of $57 million increased by $7 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Protection Services Results

Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2025 2024 % / $ Change

2025 2024 % / $ Change Total revenues (1) $ 917 $ 889 3.1 %

$ 3,546 $ 3,237 9.5 % Protection Plans 609 528 15.3

2,300 1,987 15.8 Dealer Services 148 147 0.7

590 587 0.5 Roadside 61 54 13.0

231 224 3.1 Arity 60 121 (50.4)

266 286 (7.0) Identity Protection 39 39 —

159 153 3.9















Adjusted net income $ 57 $ 50 $ 7

$ 218 $ 217 $ 1 Protection Plans 49 37 12

179 157 22 Dealer Services 7 4 3

21 21 — Roadside 12 10 2

46 39 7 Arity (12) (3) (9)

(34) (8) (26) Identity Protection 1 2 (1)

6 8 (2)

(1) Excludes net gains and losses on investments and derivatives.

Protection Plans continued to expand distribution relationships and product offerings. Revenue of $609 million increased $81 million, or 15.3%, compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to strong international growth. Adjusted net income of $49 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $12 million higher than the prior year quarter.





continued to expand distribution relationships and product offerings. Revenue of $609 million increased $81 million, or 15.3%, compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to strong international growth. Adjusted net income of $49 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $12 million higher than the prior year quarter. Dealer Services generated revenue of $148 million, an increase of $1 million compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income of $7 million was $3 million higher than the prior year quarter.





generated revenue of $148 million, an increase of $1 million compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income of $7 million was $3 million higher than the prior year quarter. Roadside revenue of $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 13.0% compared to the prior year quarter reflecting increased bundling with Allstate branded Affordable, Simple, Connected auto insurance products and higher third-party sales. Adjusted net income of $12 million in the fourth quarter was $2 million higher than the prior year quarter.





revenue of $61 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased 13.0% compared to the prior year quarter reflecting increased bundling with Allstate branded Affordable, Simple, Connected auto insurance products and higher third-party sales. Adjusted net income of $12 million in the fourth quarter was $2 million higher than the prior year quarter. Arity revenue of $60 million decreased $61 million compared to prior year quarter due to lower lead generation revenue. Adjusted net loss of $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a loss of $3 million in the prior year quarter.





revenue of $60 million decreased $61 million compared to prior year quarter due to lower lead generation revenue. Adjusted net loss of $12 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a loss of $3 million in the prior year quarter. Identity Protection revenue of $39 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 was flat compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income of $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased compared to $2 million in the prior year quarter.





revenue of $39 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 was flat compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income of $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 decreased compared to $2 million in the prior year quarter. Allstate Investments uses a proactive approach to balancing risk and return for the $83.2 billion portfolio. Net investment income of $892 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by $59 million from the prior year quarter primarily due to market-based portfolio growth.

Allstate Investment Results

Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, ($ in millions, except ratios) 2025 2024 $ / pts Change

2025 2024 $ / pts Change Net investment income $ 892 $ 833 $ 59

$ 3,449 $ 3,092 $ 357 Market-based (1) 804 727 77

3,036 2,728 308 Performance-based (1) 146 167 (21)

648 618 30 Net gains (losses) on investments and derivatives $ 73 $ (201) $ 274

$ (168) $ (225) $ 57 Change in unrealized net capital gains and losses, pre-tax (2) $ (70) $ (1,444) $ 1,374

$ 1,365 $ (192) $ 1,557 Total return on investment portfolio (2) 1.1 % (1.1) % 2.2

5.8 % 3.8 % 2.0

(1) Investment expenses are not allocated between market-based and performance-based portfolios with the exception of investee level expenses. (2) Includes investments held for sale.

Market-based investment income was $804 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $77 million, or 10.6%, compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting growth in the asset balances to $73.4 billion in the market-based portfolio.





was $804 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $77 million, or 10.6%, compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting growth in the asset balances to $73.4 billion in the market-based portfolio. Performance-based investment income totaled $146 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $21 million compared to the prior year quarter due to lower private equity and real estate returns. The overall portfolio allocation to performance-based assets provides a diversifying source of higher long-term returns; quarterly volatility in reported results is expected.





totaled $146 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $21 million compared to the prior year quarter due to lower private equity and real estate returns. The overall portfolio allocation to performance-based assets provides a diversifying source of higher long-term returns; quarterly volatility in reported results is expected. Net gains on investments and derivatives were $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to losses of $201 million in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter results were driven by fixed income sales and higher valuation on equity investments.





were $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to losses of $201 million in the prior year quarter. Fourth quarter results were driven by fixed income sales and higher valuation on equity investments. Unrealized net capital gains totaled $382 million (pre-tax), a $70 million decrease to the prior quarter as previously unrealized gains were recognized through sales of fixed income securities during the quarter.





totaled $382 million (pre-tax), a $70 million decrease to the prior quarter as previously unrealized gains were recognized through sales of fixed income securities during the quarter. Total return on the investment portfolio was 1.1% for the fourth quarter and 5.8% for the full year 2025.





on the investment portfolio was 1.1% for the fourth quarter and 5.8% for the full year 2025. Macroeconomic impacts are regularly monitored through our integrated Enterprise Risk and Return Management framework. In the fourth quarter of 2025, growth exposure increased through a higher allocation to public equity securities.

Proactive Capital Management

"Fourth‑quarter operating results generated an attractive adjusted net income return on equity and additional deployable capital," said John Dugenske, Interim Chief Financial Officer and President, Investments and Corporate Strategy. "Total estimated statutory surplus increased to $23.0 billion, and the holding company ended the year with $7.5 billion of assets. Over $2.2 billion was returned to shareholders in 2025, through a combination of share repurchases and common shareholder dividends. The common shareholder dividend will increase to $1.08, payable on April 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026. In addition, a $4.0 billion share repurchase program, over 24 months, will commence once the existing $1.5 billion program has been fully executed," concluded Dugenske.

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







($ in millions, except par value data) December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Assets





Investments





Fixed income securities, at fair value (amortized cost, net $58,730 and $53,616) $ 59,115

$ 52,747 Equity securities, at fair value (cost $8,026 and $4,329) 8,398

4,463 Mortgage loans, net 879

784 Limited partnership interests 8,844

9,255 Short-term, at fair value (amortized cost $4,888 and $4,539) 4,887

4,537 Other investments, net 1,114

824 Total investments 83,237

72,610 Cash 678

704 Premium installment receivables, net 11,474

10,614 Deferred policy acquisition costs 6,163

5,773 Reinsurance and indemnification recoverables, net 8,501

8,924 Accrued investment income 708

615 Deferred income taxes —

231 Property and equipment, net 627

669 Goodwill 3,118

3,245 Other assets, net 5,252

5,140 Assets held for sale —

3,092 Total assets $ 119,758

$ 111,617 Liabilities





Reserve for property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense $ 41,079

$ 41,917 Unearned premiums 29,080

26,909 Claim payments outstanding 1,419

1,567 Deferred income taxes 227

— Other liabilities and accrued expenses 9,874

9,659 Debt 7,490

8,085 Liabilities held for sale —

2,113 Total liabilities 89,169

90,250 Equity





Preferred stock and additional capital paid-in, $1 par value, 25 million shares authorized,

82.0 thousand shares issued and outstanding, $2,050 aggregate liquidation preference 2,001

2,001 Common stock, $.01 par value, 2.0 billion shares authorized and 900 million issued,

260 million and 265 million shares outstanding 9

9 Additional capital paid-in 4,158

4,029 Retained income 62,393

53,288 Treasury stock, at cost (640 million and 635 million shares) (38,206)

(36,996) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):





Unrealized net capital gains and losses 297

(771) Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustments (55)

(145) Unamortized pension and other postretirement prior service credit 11

11 Discount rate for reserve for future policy benefits 2

16 Total accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 255

(889) Total Allstate shareholders' equity 30,610

21,442 Noncontrolling interest (21)

(75) Total equity 30,589

21,367 Total liabilities and equity $ 119,758

$ 111,617

THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







($ in millions, except per share data) Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Revenues













Property and casualty insurance premiums $ 15,511

$ 14,591

$ 60,503

$ 56,388 Accident and health insurance premiums and contract charges 114

482

946

1,921 Other revenue 755

801

2,955

2,930 Net investment income 892

833

3,449

3,092 Net gains (losses) on investments and derivatives 73

(201)

(168)

(225) Total revenues 17,345

16,506

67,685

64,106















Costs and expenses













Property and casualty insurance claims and claims expense 7,736

9,024

37,454

39,735 Accident, health and other policy benefits 68

337

656

1,241 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 2,125

2,062

8,389

8,039 Operating costs and expenses 2,332

2,505

8,977

8,626 Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses (5)

(52)

(35)

(37) Restructuring and related charges 13

10

61

61 Amortization of purchased intangibles 56

70

231

280 Interest expense 98

101

399

400 Total costs and expenses 12,423

14,057

56,132

58,345















Gain (loss) on disposition of operations (7)

—

1,603

—















Income from operations before income tax expense 4,915

2,449

13,156

5,761















Income tax expense 1,088

559

2,890

1,162















Net income 3,827

1,890

10,266

4,599















Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (5)

(38)

(16)

(68)















Net income attributable to Allstate 3,832

1,928

10,282

4,667















Less: Preferred stock dividends 29

29

117

117















Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 3,803

$ 1,899

$ 10,165

$ 4,550















Earnings per common share:













Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share -

Basic $ 14.55

$ 7.16

$ 38.56

$ 17.22 Weighted average common shares - Basic 261.3

265.1

263.6

264.3 Net income applicable to common shareholders per common share -

Diluted $ 14.37

$ 7.07

$ 38.06

$ 16.99 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 264.7

268.7

267.1

267.8

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

We believe that investors' understanding of Allstate's performance is enhanced by our disclosure of the following non-GAAP measures. Our methods for calculating these measures may differ from those used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Adjusted net income (loss) is net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders, excluding:

Net gains and losses on investments and derivatives

Pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains and losses

Amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles

Gain or loss on disposition

Adjustments for other significant non-recurring, infrequent or unusual items, when (a) the nature of the charge or gain is such that it is reasonably unlikely to recur within two years, or (b) there has been no similar charge or gain within the prior two years

Related income tax expense or benefit of these items

Net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to adjusted net income.

We use adjusted net income as an important measure to evaluate our results of operations. We believe that the measure provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance because it reveals trends in our insurance and financial services business that may be obscured by the net effect of net gains and losses on investments and derivatives, pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains and losses, amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles, gain or loss on disposition and adjustments for other significant non-recurring, infrequent or unusual items and the related tax expense or benefit of these items. Net gains and losses on investments and derivatives, and pension and other postretirement remeasurement gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by business decisions and external economic developments such as capital market conditions, the timing of which is unrelated to the insurance underwriting process. Gain or loss on disposition is excluded because it is non-recurring in nature and the amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles is excluded because it relates to the acquisition purchase price and is not indicative of our underlying business results or trends. Non-recurring items are excluded because, by their nature, they are not indicative of our business or economic trends. Accordingly, adjusted net income excludes the effect of items that tend to be highly variable from period to period and highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of our business. A byproduct of excluding these items to determine adjusted net income is the transparency and understanding of their significance to net income variability and profitability while recognizing these or similar items may recur in subsequent periods. Adjusted net income is used by management along with the other components of net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders to assess our performance. We use adjusted measures of adjusted net income in incentive compensation. Therefore, we believe it is useful for investors to evaluate net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders, adjusted net income and their components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing and evaluating our performance. We note that investors, financial analysts, financial and business media organizations and rating agencies utilize adjusted net income results in their evaluation of our and our industry's financial performance and in their investment decisions, recommendations and communications as it represents a reliable, representative and consistent measurement of the industry and the Company and management's performance. We note that the price to earnings multiple commonly used by insurance investors as a forward-looking valuation technique uses adjusted net income as the denominator. Adjusted net income should not be considered a substitute for net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders and does not reflect the overall profitability of our business.

The following tables reconcile net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss). Taxes on adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders and adjusted net income (loss) generally use a 21% effective tax rate.

($ in millions, except per share data) Three months ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Consolidated

Per diluted common share Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 3,803

$ 1,899

$ 14.37

$ 7.07 Net (gains) losses on investments and derivatives (73)

201

(0.28)

0.75 Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses (5)

(52)

(0.02)

(0.20) Amortization of purchased intangibles 56

70

0.21

0.26 Gain on disposition —

(10)

—

(0.04) Income tax expense (benefit) 7

(46)

0.03

(0.17) Adjusted net income * $ 3,788

$ 2,062

$ 14.31

$ 7.67

































Twelve months ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Consolidated

Per diluted common share Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 10,165

$ 4,550

$ 38.06

$ 16.99 Net (gains) losses on investments and derivatives 168

225

0.63

0.84 Pension and other postretirement remeasurement (gains) losses (35)

(37)

(0.13)

(0.14) Amortization of purchased intangibles 231

280

0.86

1.05 Gain on disposition (1,616)

(16)

(6.05)

(0.06) Income tax expense (benefit) 391

(96)

1.46

(0.36) Adjusted net income * $ 9,304

$ 4,906

$ 34.83

$ 18.32

















Adjusted net income (loss) return on Allstate common shareholders' equity is a ratio that uses a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by dividing the rolling 12-month adjusted net income by the average of Allstate common shareholders' equity at the beginning and at the end of the 12-months, after excluding the effect of unrealized net capital gains and losses. Return on Allstate common shareholders' equity is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. We use adjusted net income as the numerator for the same reasons we use adjusted net income, as discussed previously. We use average Allstate common shareholders' equity excluding the effect of unrealized net capital gains and losses for the denominator as a representation of common shareholders' equity primarily applicable to Allstate's earned and realized business operations because it eliminates the effect of items that are unrealized and vary significantly between periods due to external economic developments such as capital market conditions like changes in interest rates, the amount and timing of which are unrelated to the insurance underwriting process. We use it to supplement our evaluation of net income (loss) applicable to common shareholders and return on Allstate common shareholders' equity because it excludes the effect of items that tend to be highly variable from period to period. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and that it provides a valuable tool for investors when considered along with return on Allstate common shareholders' equity because it eliminates the after-tax effects of realized and unrealized net capital gains and losses that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and that are driven by economic developments, the magnitude and timing of which are generally not influenced by management. In addition, it eliminates non-recurring items that are not indicative of our ongoing business or economic trends. A byproduct of excluding the items noted above to determine adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity from return on Allstate common shareholders' equity is the transparency and understanding of their significance to return on common shareholders' equity variability and profitability while recognizing these or similar items may recur in subsequent periods. We use adjusted measures of adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity in incentive compensation. Therefore, we believe it is useful for investors to have adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity and return on Allstate common shareholders' equity when evaluating our performance. We note that investors, financial analysts, financial and business media organizations and rating agencies utilize adjusted net income return on common shareholders' equity results in their evaluation of our and our industry's financial performance and in their investment decisions, recommendations and communications as it represents a reliable, representative and consistent measurement of the industry and the company and management's utilization of capital. We also provide it to facilitate a comparison to our long-term adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity goal. Adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity should not be considered a substitute for return on Allstate common shareholders' equity and does not reflect the overall profitability of our business.

The following tables reconcile return on Allstate common shareholders' equity and adjusted net income (loss) return on Allstate common shareholders' equity.

($ in millions) For the twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

2024 Return on Allstate common shareholders' equity





Numerator:





Net income applicable to common shareholders $ 10,165

$ 4,550 Denominator:





Beginning Allstate common shareholders' equity $ 19,441

$ 15,769 Ending Allstate common shareholders' equity (1) 28,609

19,441 Average Allstate common shareholders' equity $ 24,025

$ 17,605 Return on Allstate common shareholders' equity 42.3 %

25.8 %















($ in millions) For the twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

2024 Adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders' equity





Numerator:





Adjusted net income * $ 9,304

$ 4,906







Denominator:





Beginning Allstate common shareholders' equity $ 19,441

$ 15,769 Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses (771)

(604) Adjusted beginning Allstate common shareholders' equity 20,212

16,373







Ending Allstate common shareholders' equity (1) 28,609

19,441 Less: Unrealized net capital gains and losses 297

(771) Adjusted ending Allstate common shareholders' equity 28,312

20,212 Average adjusted Allstate common shareholders' equity $ 24,262

$ 18,293 Adjusted net income return on Allstate common shareholders'

equity * 38.3 %

26.8 %



























(1) Excludes equity related to preferred stock of $2,001 million for both periods shown.

Combined ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes, prior year reserve reestimates and amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles ("underlying combined ratio") is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between four GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio, the effect of catastrophes on the combined ratio, the effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates on the combined ratio, and the effect of amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles on the combined ratio. We believe that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to reveal the trends in our Property-Liability business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses, prior year reserve reestimates and amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles. Catastrophe losses cause our loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the combined ratio. Prior year reserve reestimates are caused by unexpected loss development on historical reserves, which could increase or decrease current year net income. Amortization or impairment of purchased intangibles relates to the acquisition purchase price and is not indicative of our underlying insurance business results or trends. We believe it is useful for investors to evaluate these components separately and in the aggregate when reviewing our underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio should not be considered a substitute for the combined ratio and does not reflect the overall underwriting profitability of our business.

The following tables reconcile the respective combined ratio to the underlying combined ratio. Underwriting margin is calculated as 100% minus the combined ratio.

Property-Liability Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Combined ratio 72.9

86.9

85.2

94.3 Effect of catastrophe losses (1.4)

(2.9)

(8.6)

(9.2) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 5.4

(0.6)

3.1

(0.2) Effect of amortization of purchased intangibles (0.3)

(0.4)

(0.3)

(0.3) Underlying combined ratio* 76.6

83.0

79.4

84.6















Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates 0.3

(0.4)

—

(0.7)

Allstate Protection - Auto Insurance Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Combined ratio 80.8

93.5

85.0

95.0 Effect of catastrophe losses (0.4)

(0.6)

(1.4)

(2.2) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 7.5

0.4

4.8

0.9 Effect of amortization of purchased intangibles (0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3) Underlying combined ratio* 87.6

93.0

88.1

93.4















Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates —

(0.1)

(0.1)

(0.1)

Allstate Protection - Homeowners Insurance Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Combined ratio 55.3

69.8

84.4

90.1 Effect of catastrophe losses (4.2)

(8.9)

(26.6)

(27.8) Effect of prior year non-catastrophe reserve reestimates 0.6

(1.1)

0.4

0.5 Effect of amortization of purchased intangibles (0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3)

(0.3) Underlying combined ratio* 51.4

59.5

57.9

62.5















Effect of prior year catastrophe reserve reestimates 1.0

(1.2)

0.3

(2.4)

