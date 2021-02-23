Allstate Extends its Good Hands to Customers in Texas

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, Allstate assembled six Mobile Claim Centers (MCCs) across Texas to help assist customers affected by the winter storms. The Allstate Foundation is also providing financial support to nonprofits helping residents in underserved communities who were impacted by the weather. To further its commitment to Texas' recovery, Allstate employee and agent donations to eligible nonprofits will be matched at 100% (up to $1,000 per donor per year) by the Foundation.

The mobile claim centers incorporate COVID-19 safety measures and are located within some of the most heavily damaged areas of Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin to help expedite the claims process and answer customers' questions. Allstate teams are ready and available to help.

"Allstate leads in helping customers recover from this extreme weather with fast claim services through the Allstate Mobile app, advanced photo and video technology and instant payments to customers," said Eric Brandt, Executive Vice President and Chief Claims Officer. "Bringing our mobile claim centers to the area will make it easier for people to start rebuilding their lives."

Allstate's Mobile Claim Centers are stationed at the following locations:

Dallas area – Southlake Home Depot 300 S Village Center Dr. Southlake, TX Houston Home Depot 10707 North Freeway Houston, TX Austin Home Depot 3600 Interstate Hwy 35 S Austin, TX Dallas area – Ft. Worth Home Depot 7100 North Freeway Ft. Worth, TX 76137 Houston area - Webster Home Depot 18251 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598 San Antonio area - Selma Home Depot 8138 Agora Parkway Selma, TX 78154

Mobile Claim Centers are Allstate's self-contained motor coaches equipped with state-of-the-art generators, satellite technology and high-speed internet connectivity. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily, seven days a week. Check here to keep up with any new locations or hours.

Allstate policyholders impacted by the winter storms can file a claim and begin the claim process by calling 1-800-54-STORM (1-800-547-8676), visiting a mobile claim center , contacting an Allstate agent, using the AllstateSM Mobile app or logging on to Allstate.com.

Allstate supports people with resources to stay safe, and to make the recovery process as smooth as possible. The Allstate Good Hands Recovery Guide is a resource for individuals, homeowners and business owners, whether you're a customer or not.

