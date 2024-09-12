Allstate Financial Services, LLC selects Foresters Financial to enhance life insurance offerings

Product suite to be sold by Allstate exclusive agents and Personal Financial Representatives

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), a leading global life insurer committed to empowering its members and their families to do more of the good they want to do, has been chosen as a US life insurance provider by Allstate Financial Services (Allstate).

Allstate exclusive agents and Personal Financial Representatives now offer a diverse suite of Foresters products, with three fully underwritten and four non-medical options such as whole life, guaranteed rate universal life and term life.

"We're incredibly proud to join forces with such a storied and reputable brand as Allstate to offer our life insurance solutions to a new audience," said Mark Rush, Vice President, and Chief Distribution Officer at Foresters Financial U.S. "We're excited to combine Foresters holistic approach to life and well-being with Allstate's robust distribution capabilities and expertise to meet growing demand and help more families attain the protection they need."

Foresters provides a portfolio of member benefits1 that redefine conventional life insurance, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to families at no additional cost. Member benefits include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, wills and other legal documents, lifelong learning, member discounts and more.

"Collaborating with Foresters allows us to bring modern life insurance solutions directly to our customers," said Scott Delaney, Vice President at Allstate Financial Services, LLC. "We're thrilled to enhance our offerings and empower our exclusive agents and Personal Financial Representatives with the best tools to help customers achieve their financial and life goals."

Foresters coverage is available in all states except New York.

About Allstate Financial Services, LLC

Allstate Financial Services offers life insurance issued by third party companies not affiliated with Allstate. Each company is solely responsible for the financial obligations accruing under the products it issues. Product guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the issuing company. Securities offered by Personal Financial Representatives through Allstate Financial Services, LLC (LSA Securities in LA and PA). Registered Broker-Dealer. Member FINRA, SIPC. Main Office: 151 N 8th Street STE 450 Lincoln, NE 68508. (877) 232-2142. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck website.

_____________________________

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organization working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance in the US and Canada and life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits to our members, like Foresters Care™ grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships2 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

_______________________________



1 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.





2 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS).





3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on September 6, 2024, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.





Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Member Discounts, Foresters Go, the Foresters Go logo and Helping Is Who We Are are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

423778 US (8/24)

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters