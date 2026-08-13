Allstate invests in the people behind every claim with new industry-leading training campus

New Allstate Claims University strengthens the expertise of 23,000 claims professionals, helping customers navigate recovery with confidence after unexpected events

Key takeaways

Allstate opens a state-of-the-art 33,000-square-foot Allstate Claims University campus in Dallas, investing in the expertise of the 23,000 claims professionals who support approximately 8.5 million claims each year.

Through immersive training environments that recreate real-world home and auto damage scenarios, claims professionals build expertise that helps them assess damage more accurately and support customers through the recovery process with confidence.

The investment builds on Allstate's nearly 100 years of protecting customers and reflects the company's commitment to preparing its people for what's next as homes, vehicles and repair technologies continue to evolve.

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate today unveiled Allstate Claims University, a state-of-the-art 33,000-square-foot training campus in Dallas designed to strengthen the expertise of the claims professionals who help customers recover after accidents, storms and other unexpected events. The campus brings together nearly a century of claims experience with immersive, hands-on learning built around the real-world situations those teams encounter every day.

Property Lab Auto Lab

Allstate's 23,000 claims professionals support approximately 8.5 million claims each year, helping customers understand damage, navigate repairs and move forward after disruptions to their homes and vehicles. Through realistic home and auto damage scenarios, Allstate Claims University helps teams sharpen their skills before they arrive at a customer's home or assess a damaged vehicle. More accurate damage assessments can help customers better understand what needs to be repaired, make informed decisions and move through recovery more quickly and efficiently.

Mike Fiato, executive vice president and chief claims officer at Allstate:

"The investment in Allstate Claims University starts with our people and ends with our customers. When someone's home is damaged by a storm or their vehicle is involved in an accident, they need more than a claim processed: they need an expert who can understand what happened, explain what comes next and help them move forward. By investing in our teams, we're helping ensure customers receive the expertise, care and confidence they need when it matters most."

The centerpieces of Allstate Claims University are its hands-on Property Lab and Auto Lab. The Property Lab features two full-scale, two-story homes that recreate a range of damage scenarios, while the Auto Lab includes nearly 30 vehicles that help claims professionals better understand evolving vehicle technologies, repair methods and complex damage scenarios.

Understanding damage beyond what customers can see

The Property Lab's two full-scale homes allow claims professionals to examine both visible damage and what can happen behind walls, ceilings and floors.

One home recreates damage caused by water, fire, wind, hail and structural impacts. The other exposes the building systems and materials that are typically hidden from view. Together, they help claims professionals understand the full scope of damage, identify what may be required for repairs and explain the recovery process more clearly to customers.

Staying ahead of evolving vehicle technology

The Auto Lab was designed using insights from more than 3.5 million claims data points. It includes electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles selected to represent common and complex damage scenarios.

Claims professionals train on collision, flood, hail and structural damage, as well as repairs involving airbags, cameras, sensors and advanced driver-assistance systems. Hands-on access to diagnostic tools and repair demonstrations helps them understand how new vehicle technology can affect damage assessments and repair decisions.

Preparing for what's next

Severe weather, evolving construction methods and increasingly sophisticated vehicles are making claims more complex. Allstate Claims University gives claims professionals practical experience before they arrive at a customer's home or assess a damaged vehicle.

Through hands-on training in full-scale homes and an advanced auto lab, claims professionals learn how damage appears, spreads and affects different parts of a home, as well as how increasingly sophisticated vehicle technologies can influence repair decisions. That preparation helps teams make more informed assessments, explain repair recommendations more clearly and provide a more consistent experience throughout the recovery process.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with affordable, simple and connected protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identities. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate has more than 216 million policies in force and is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company