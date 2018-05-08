Allstate Named by Working Mother as One of the 2018 Best Companies for Multicultural Women

"Allstate is dedicated to creating a workplace where multicultural women can thrive," said Christy Harris, Allstate's vice president, human resources and inclusive diversity. "Fifty-six percent of employees and 45 percent of managers at Allstate are women. We continue to attract and retain top talent while fostering an inclusive environment for all."

The Working Mother Research Institute has conducted the study since 2003, tracking corporations' progress in promoting women of color and evaluating their representation at every level of management and decision-making. The list is featured in the June/July issue of Working Mother and posted on workingmother.com.

Allstate offers female employees the chance to join the Power of 5, a sponsorship program designed specifically to pair women with leaders throughout the organization to help enhance their skills and careers. As part of its broader inclusive diversity efforts, Allstate leverages 11 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to ensure all employees are supported and perform at their highest levels.

Key findings of the Working Mother Multicultural Women data report include:

The 2018 Best Companies employ more than 2.7 million workers at 25,000 worksites in 10 industries across 50 states.

Multicultural women make up 23 percent of the total workforce at the Best Companies, increasing one percentage point over last year.

A total of 88 percent of all women participated in career counseling programs at the Best Companies, including white women (88 percent), black women (83 percent), Latinas (84 percent) and Asian women (78 percent).

Leadership development is gaining traction at the Best Companies with 68 percent offering sponsorship programs and 72 percent offering business development programs to women.

The Working Mother Best Companies for Multicultural Women application is only available to companies that have at least 500 U.S. employees. The winners were selected based on their answers to an extensive questionnaire covering representation; hiring, attrition and promotion rates; recruitment, retention and advancement programs; and company culture. The Working Mother Research Institute created a scoring algorithm based on the previous year's benchmark results to determine the winners.

