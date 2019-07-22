Allstate New Jersey seeking 200 sales professionals in 2019

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey is the fourth smallest state in the U.S. but the most densely populated, according to U.S. Census data. With more than 9 million residents, there is a constant demand for insurance and financial services in the Garden State, and Allstate New Jersey Insurance Company intends to meet that need by expanding its agency force in 2019 through the appointment of more than 200 sales professionals – with 20 to 25 of that number being agency owners and the remaining being licensed sales professionals to work for Allstate agency owners.

For the agency owner opportunity, Allstate is seeking people with a strong entrepreneurial drive and passion to help others in their community. These candidates embrace challenges and are able to invest in a small business to ensure its stability and growth. Candidates don't need an insurance background. Allstate provides them with comprehensive education, coaching and resources.

To help with agency owner recruiting efforts, Allstate is offering a $2,500 bonus to anyone who refers a qualified candidate to Allstate in New Jersey. The referral bonus is payable upon the appointment of the candidate as an Allstate agency owner.1

"Allstate is a trusted brand and an excellent wealth-building opportunity for a small business owner. We are unique among all other insurers because the agent owns the economic interest in their business," said Jack Clarke, Territorial Sales Leader for Allstate New Jersey. "We're dedicated to opening new agencies throughout New Jersey as the need for comprehensive protection services grows alongside our population."

As a small business owner with Allstate, hard work is rewarded with a higher earnings potential, and there's no cap on what you can make. The majority of Allstate agency owners in New Jersey generate between $310,000 to $618,000 in gross annual revenue.2

Allstate agency owners can leverage one of America's most recognized brands without ever having to pay a franchise fee. Candidates interested in becoming an Allstate agency owner need a minimum of $100,000 of liquid capital to invest in their agency. This money does not go to Allstate; it helps ensure the agency can successfully fund the normal day-to-day costs associated with opening and running a business. Sales professionals do not need liquid capital to apply.

To learn more about becoming an Allstate agency owner, visit www.allstateagent.com or call 877-470-8180. Those interested in the sales professional opportunity can apply at www.allstate.com/careers/agency-staff.aspx.

1 Subject to all terms and conditions as outlined in the Allstate New Jersey R3001 Exclusive Agency Agreement and Exclusive Agency program materials. Allstate agents are not franchisees; rather they are exclusive agent independent contractors and are not employed by Allstate. Agency staff opportunity is not an employment opportunity directly with Allstate New Jersey Insurance Company but rather employment with an Allstate Exclusive Agency owner who is an independent contractor. The referral award is payable forty-five (90) days after appointment and signing of an Allstate Exclusive Agency Agreement by Allstate and the referred candidate. No payments are made to you if the referred candidate is not appointed by Allstate. The name of the person making the referral must be on candidate's Allstate agent application in order for such person to receive a payout. A referral award will not be paid to former Allstate Exclusive Agents (EA) and Exclusive Financial Specialists (EFS) and referrals of Allstate Field Sales Leaders transitioning to EA or EFS position. Existing agency purchases excluded. The referral award is subject to change. Referral award is not available to the applicant. Allstate's recruitment team, human resources employees and Allstate employees whose responsibilities include recruitment are not eligible. The recipient of the referral award is solely responsible for all taxes and reporting of award. Allstate is an Equal Opportunity Company. Allstate New Jersey Insurance Company, Bridgewater, NJ. © 2019 Allstate New Jersey Insurance Co.

2 Based on a majority of Allstate New Jersey Agents' gross revenue earned during 2017 for agents with 12 months of affiliation who were active during the entire year. Compensation information includes actual fixed plus variable commissions (including Allstate Financial) and total bonus earnings. Excludes brokered businesses such as Ivantage. Also excludes Allstate Independent Agents and Dealership Agents.

Individual results will vary. Past results are no guarantee of future performance. Total eligible written premium is the sum of your last 12 months of written premium.

SOURCE Allstate New Jersey

