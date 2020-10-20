Allstate one of a select few property and casualty insurers to join CDP Supply Chain

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced that it will be asking its suppliers to report emissions data in an effort to increase transparency in its supply chain.

Allstate is requesting that its key suppliers begin reporting emissions data this year to CDP Supply Chain, a global disclosure system that enables companies to measure and manage their environmental impact. Allstate, one of the country's largest property and casualty insurers, is among 30 new companies to join CDP Supply Chain in 2020.

"Allstate has been reporting to CDP since 2007. With a large global supply chain, we know that continuously working to mitigate our emissions and improve environmental disclosures extends to those we do business with," said Cheryl Harris, Allstate senior vice president of sourcing and procurement solutions. "This decision was the natural next step in our environmental, social and governance reporting journey."

Allstate's suppliers will be asked to report their greenhouse gas emissions to CDP's platform. In 2019, more than 8,400 companies disclosed environmental data through CDP at the request of hundreds of investors and purchasers.

"This milestone is a signal to suppliers, investors and other stakeholders that we take climate risk and environmental transparency seriously across our business," said Michael Thomas, vice president of administration and real estate.

Allstate recently published its 18th Sustainability Report, outlining its inclusive diversity, community involvement, corporate governance, ethics and environmental practices. Among the highlights: Allstate earned a spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the second consecutive year, based on the company's leadership in sustainability. Allstate's Sustainability Report is developed in accordance with the GRI G4 Core (Global Reporting Initiative) and IIRC (International Integrated Reporting Council) frameworks, and features an Investor Hub that provides standardized metrics for investors interested in environmental, social and governance measures. Find the report at www.allstatesustainability.com.

The full list of CDP supply chain members is available at: https://www.cdp.net/en/supply-chain

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with more than 167.5 million proprietary policies. Allstate offers a broad array of protection products through multiple brands and diverse distribution channels, including auto, home, life and other insurance. Allstate is widely known from the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate."

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$96 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 8,400 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2019. This is in addition to the over 920 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition.

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company

Related Links

www.allstateatwork.com

