Allstate Pledging Largest NIL Payment to College Football Players for Outstanding Community Impact

This is the largest NIL investment yet for community impact by a college football sponsor—and insurer. Unlike other recent NIL announcements, Allstate is financially empowering players in recognition for their work in local communities, not just their performance on the field. Community leadership aligns with Allstate's values and is part of its longstanding commitment to creating positive societal change.

"Every year, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team embodies the best of college athletics. These players have a positive impact in society," said Emmanuel Acho, former NFL linebacker, television analyst and 2011 Good Works Team alumnus. "To be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is an honor. By rewarding these players for the impact they have on their communities, Allstate is truly demonstrating its commitment to making a difference across the country."

Highlights of the roster include:

Vanderbilt linebacker Elijah McAllister who participates in superhero-themed events and raises funds for pediatric cancer research through Turner's Heroes

"We dedicate resources to financially empower people," said Terrance Williams, Good Works Team selection committee member and Executive Vice President and General Manager, Allstate Agency Distribution. "This historic decision allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their Name, Image and Likeness means Allstate can foster equity for these athletes who are community leaders."

"Throughout the 30 years of the Good Works Team, we have honored individuals who create lasting impact in their communities and at school," said AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry. "We have the perfect roster of outstanding individuals that continue that legacy for 2021 and beyond."

The following players have been named to the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and will be eligible for compensation. The honorary head coach, whose charity will also receive a donation, is listed below.

Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS)

Darien Rencher Clemson University Camren McDonald Florida State University Harry Miller Ohio State University Mac Brown Ole Miss Sean Clifford Penn State University Nakobe Dean University of Georgia Kenneth Horsey University of Kentucky Cal Adomitis University of Pittsburgh Mo Hasan University of Southern California Race Porter University of Washington Elijah McAllister Vanderbilt University

Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III, and NAIA

Austin Phillips Ashland University Jaran Roste Bethel University (Minn.) Chibuike Odo Davidson College Deven Osborne Dixie State University Alnazir Blackman Farleigh Dickinson University-Florham Philip Green Minot State University Jessie Malit North Carolina Central University Alex Shillow Texas A&M University-Commerce Hunter Rodrigues UC Davis DeValon Whitcomb University of South Dakota Julius Wilkerson Wayne State University

Honorary Head Coach

Matt Wells Texas Tech University

To learn more about the 2021 AFCA Good Works Team, including stories surrounding players' accomplishments within their communities, visit ESPN.com/Allstate.

About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.

The SEC leads all conferences with 80 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 49 selections and the Big 12 Conference with 38 selections. Georgia is in first place with 21 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky with 17 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.

About the AFCA

The AFCA was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to "maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession" and to "provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football."

