Allstate Protection Plans and Staples Canada Offer Businesses and Consumers Innovative Product Protection and Peace of Mind

BRISBANE, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allstate Protection Plans is partnering with Staples Canada, The Working and Learning Company and the largest retailer providing business solutions in Canada, to offer customers Staples Protection Plans by Allstate. Customers will benefit from product protection with seamless, award-winning service and support when they need it most. Allstate Protection Plans will provide and manage the protection plans for Staples customers across Canada.

Staples Protection Plans by Allstate are available for a variety of electronics like smartphones, computers, tablets, and headphones, and office furniture including desks, chairs, and filing cabinets. All plans cover mechanical and electrical failures and plans for portable electronics and furniture also cover accidental damage. This collaboration allows Staples in-store associates, Staples.ca and Staples Preferred consumers the ability to pair great products with great protection, to deliver a convenient consumer experience.

"Staples Canada offers world-class product assortment and customer service that provides solutions for customers and businesses, so they can thrive in the modern world," said David Boone, C.E.O., Staples Canada, "By partnering with Allstate, we can offer customers peace of mind backed by repair-first service solutions that extend the life of the products they buy while saving them time, money, and preventing unnecessary waste in our landfills."

"Allstate is proud to partner with Staples Canada to provide its customers with innovative product protection that mirrors the level of service they've come to expect at Staples," said Karl Wiley, Allstate Protection Plans President and CEO. "Staples Protection Plans by Allstate are yet another reason businesses and consumers look to Staples Canada for the electronics and furniture they need to succeed."

Staples Protection Plans by Allstate are offered at all Staples Canada locations and at www.staples.ca.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information.

About Allstate Protection Plans

For over a decade, Allstate Protection Plans has transformed the extended warranty industry with service innovation and an obsessive focus on customer experience. Today, Allstate Protection Plans is trusted by over 140 million customers in addition to major retailers and mobile operators in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Allstate Protection Plans is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Allstate Corporation.

