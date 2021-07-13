Allstate Protection Plans Announces Allstate Protection Plans Express for Retailers of All Sizes

Backed by the Allstate brand, the most trusted and recognized name in protection, Allstate Protection Plans Express accelerates and extends retailers' and manufacturers' ability to offer protection programs across categories ranging from consumer electronics to major appliances and furniture. The solution brings together Allstate Protection Plans' expertise and a sophisticated API solution, known as Falcon API, to allow retailers to integrate award-winning protection plans into their offerings.

"Retailers frequently express concerns that launching a protection program would be a complex, time-consuming, resource-intensive process. They also have questions about the customer experience that new, unknown providers can offer—from service levels to brand awareness," said Karl Wiley, CEO of Allstate Protection Plans. "Allstate Protection Plans Express and our Falcon API provide a turnkey solution any retailer can use to implement our protection offerings quickly. It provides easy access to the trusted Allstate brand and the same award-winning service we currently provide to over 130 million customers."

Over the past decade, Allstate Protection Plans has transformed extended warranties with an obsessive focus on the customer experience, turning this once very difficult service category in the retail industry into a true value-add for consumers. Presently, it partners with many of the biggest retailers in the U.S., in addition to mobile operators and retailers in Europe, Canada, Japan, and Australia.

Today, protection plans are an important strategic component of retail operations, offering both an additional revenue stream and a way to expand customer relationships, engagement, and satisfaction. Meanwhile, consumers are increasingly demanding protection plans (61% of U.S. consumers have purchased a plan[1]) with a strong preference for providers they know and trust.

Despite this, much of the retail market is underserved as providers have been either unable or unwilling to offer programs to retailers and operators of all sizes and specialties. Allstate Protection Plans Express addresses this gap in the market, making Allstate's immense infrastructure, service capabilities, and trusted brand available to all retailers.

Famous Tate, a Florida-based appliance and mattress retailer, is one of the first companies to launch Allstate Protection Plans through Allstate Protection Plans Express.

"Using the Allstate Protection Plans' Falcon API, we were able to launch our protection program in a matter of weeks," said Bill Webber, director of retail operations at Famous Tate. "Their technology and experienced client support team made the process seamless for our team, allowing us to get to market fast without compromising on quality and the results have exceeded all of our expectations. Our sales team is energized and program performance is off to a fantastic start."

"With Allstate Protection Plans Express, we've democratized product protection to allow any retailer to offer programs typically only the largest retailers have provided," said Jim Schinella, Vice President of Business Development at Allstate Protection Plans. "We have drastically collapsed the time to market and simplified the management and integration of Allstate-branded programs to allow retailers to give their customers new confidence knowing their purchases are protected."

For over a decade, Allstate Protection Plans has transformed the extended warranty industry with service innovation and an obsessive focus customer experience. Today, Allstate Protection Plans is trusted by over 130 million customers in addition to major retailers and mobile operators in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Allstate Protection Plans are available for mobile devices, electronics, appliances, furniture, and more than 20 other product categories. Allstate Protection Plans is a wholly owned subsidiary of Allstate, Inc.

