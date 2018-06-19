Allstate recognized as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.

In 2017, Allstate, The Allstate Foundation, Allstate agency owners and employees gave more than $47 million to support local communities across the U.S. and supported more than 8,800 nonprofits through the annual Giving Campaign. Allstate employees and the agency force donated nearly 260,000 volunteer hours through the Helping Hands® program. As part of these ongoing efforts to empower local communities, The Allstate Foundation last year awarded more than 7,735 Helping Hands® Grants, totaling over $7 million, to nonprofits across the country.

"Allstaters care. The Civic 50 honor is a testament to the incredible passion our agency force and employees have for giving back in communities across America," said Vicky Dinges, Allstate's Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility. "Day in and day out, our people are making a difference. They're helping youth learn critical life skills like persistence and confidence. They're working tirelessly to end domestic violence. And they're volunteering wherever and whenever they see a need. We care deeply about being a force for good in our customers' lives."

The Allstate Foundation, Allstate, its employees and agency force support a wide range of causes, with a focus on two social impact areas: youth empowerment and financial empowerment for domestic violence survivors. In 2017, Allstate enabled young leaders to donate more than 3.5 million service hours and raise $5.3 million for charitable causes through Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young-sponsored programs. In addition, Allstate Foundation Purple Purse helped 370,000 domestic violence survivors break free from abuse.

The Civic 50 showcases how companies can use their time, skills and other resources to improve the communities where they do business. The honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more, and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program: investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, President and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

For more information on Allstate and its social impact, visit allstatesustainability.com.

To learn more about The Civic 50, to see a full list of the winners and to access the highlights, trends, benchmarking data and best practices from the 2018 Civic 50, please visit Civic50.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allstate-recognized-as-one-of-the-50-most-community-minded-companies-in-the-us-300668267.html

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company

Related Links

http://www.allstate.com

