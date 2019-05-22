Allstate Recognized by Walmart as Best-in-Class Supplier

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart customers who buy a protection plan for their purchases get the confidence of being protected by Allstate. The innovative "Walmart Protection Plans powered by Allstate" were recognized by the retailer with two awards during its recent annual Supplier Growth Summit. The awards celebrate Allstate's world-class customer experience, innovation in retail protection and superior management of the protection plans.

Named the 2019 Walmart Services Supplier of the Year and 2019 Walmart Services New or Emerging Partner of the Year, Allstate has protected people from life's uncertainties for 88 years. Walmart Protection Plans powered by Allstate launched in August 2018 and cover purchases ranging from laptops and TVs to refrigerators and lawnmowers.

"Bringing the trust and confidence of Allstate's protection together with the power of a retail giant like Walmart provides consumers with the protection they expect," said Don Civgin, President of Allstate Service Businesses. "Consumers want protection plans that cover the breaks, spills & mishaps of everyday life and through our subsidiary SquareTrade, their possessions are protected while they get the care and service they deserve."

SOURCE Allstate Insurance Company

Related Links

www.allstateatwork.com

