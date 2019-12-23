Allstate Reduces Greenhouse Gas Emissions

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) has released its latest Sustainability Report, highlighting achievements in reducing its environmental footprint, increasing the diversity of its workforce and building strong communities.

This is Allstate's 17th annual report on its accomplishments in corporate governance, ethics, environmental practices, inclusive diversity and community involvement.

"Allstate's purpose is to create prosperity for all our stakeholders, including employees, investors and the communities in which we live and work. Sustainability is part of Allstate's DNA," said Tom Wilson, Allstate Chair, President and CEO. "We are pleased Allstate was once again included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, demonstrating our strong management of ESG factors, and that our diversity efforts have been recognized by the National Association for Female Executives and DiversityInc. We're also proud to be named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the fifth straight year."

The Sustainability Report follows the GRI G4 Core (Global Reporting Initiative) framework and features an Investor Hub that provides metrics for investors interested in environmental, social and governance practices.

Sustainability Accomplishments and Recognition

Allstate reduced its emissions of greenhouse gases 14% in 2018, on top of an 8% reduction in 2017.

Allstate earned a spot on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the second consecutive year, based on the company's leadership in sustainability.

This year, Allstate retained its spot on the Top 50 Companies list from DiversityInc for its inclusive diversity efforts. It was the 14 th year in a row Allstate made the list.

year in a row Allstate made the list. Allstate was again recognized as one of the Civic 50, the most community-minded companies in the United States , by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

, by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service. Allstate was recognized as one of the 2019 National Association for Female Executives' Top Companies for Executive Women.

The Allstate Corporation, The Allstate Foundation, employees and agencies supported thousands of organizations to improve local communities through monetary donations and more than 260,000 hours of employee volunteer service last year.

The company spent $308 million , or 7.1% of total supplier spending, with diverse suppliers in 2018.

, or 7.1% of total supplier spending, with diverse suppliers in 2018. Corporate governance practices received high marks, with one corporate governance firm giving Allstate the highest numerical rating.

Find the report at www.allstatesustainability.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

