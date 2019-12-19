Allstate to Ring in the New Year with Sheryl Crow, Usher and Fan Festivities Ahead of the 2020 Allstate® Sugar Bowl®

"Each year, we look forward to immersing ourselves in the contagious energy that kicks off at Allstate Fan Fest and continues through the final play of the Allstate Sugar Bowl," said Pam Hollander, vice president of consumer marketing for Allstate. "New Orleans is already an iconic place to celebrate the new year, and Allstate is proud to enhance that experience for fans and community members with a fan parade, free performances and a new, photo-sharable mural."

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020" will broadcast live from Allstate Fan Fest on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 7 p.m. CST on ABC. Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright Billy Porter will host the Central Time Zone festivities providing viewers with exclusive celebrity and fan interviews leading up to the fleur-de-lis drop in Jackson Square. Sheryl Crow will take the stage at 8:15 p.m., followed by Usher at 10:30 p.m.

The Allstate Fan Fest

The Allstate Fan Fest is located in the Jax Brewery parking lot off Decatur Street, and is free and open to the public, beginning at 11 a.m. on Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. Both Baylor University and University of Georgia will host pep rallies at Fan Fest on Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., respectively.

Before the performance artists take the stage, visitors can check out the Allstate Alley in Fan Fest, an interactive mural with each Allstate Sugar Bowl team represented in spirited poses. Fans can insert themselves into several scenes along the nearly 200-foot-long wall art and take sharable photos that celebrate the convergence of football, New Orleans, the new year and Allstate.

Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year's Eve Parade

This year also marks the fifth annual Allstate Sugar Bowl New Year's Eve Parade, a Mardi Gras-style celebration with floats, bands and special guests including the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. The parade begins at 2:45 p.m., at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street, and will proceed through the French Quarter, up Decatur and along the Mississippi River before wrapping at Canal Street.

The Allstate Fan Fest Schedule

The full schedule of highlights for this year's Allstate Fan Fest activities is as follows:

Sunday, Dec. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 1

Fan Fest / Allstate Alley open at 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 31

Fan Fest / Allstate Alley open at 11 a.m.

New Year's Eve Mardi Gras Parade – 2:45 p.m.

Baylor University Team Pep Rally – 4 p.m.

Team Pep Rally – University of Georgia Team Pep Rally – 4:30 p.m.

Team Pep Rally – DJ Rob Nice – 7 p.m.

– Sheryl Crow – 8:15 p.m.

– Usher – 10:30 p.m.

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® Refurbishes Einstein Charter School

Allstate continues its commitment to honoring student-athletes that make a positive impact in their communities through the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® and will come together in New Orleans and put their good hands to good work. The 22 members of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team will partner with Allstate volunteers and refurbish the local Einstein Charter School on Dec. 31. Usher and college football legend and Allstate AFCA Good Works alum, Tim Tebow, will also join the community effort.

Members of the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, recipients of an annual community service award given to college football players for their dedication to volunteerism, will be recognized during halftime of the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl

2020 marks Allstate's 14th year as the title sponsor of the Allstate Sugar Bowl held in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1, 2020. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 7:45 p.m. CST.

