Allstate welcomes asTech as a preferred diagnostic scanning provider for its Good Hands Repair Network

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Repairify ™, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC ("Kinderhook"), today announced that Allstate has added asTech as a preferred diagnostic scanning provider for collision centers participating in its Good Hands Repair Network (GHRN).

The partnership provides participating GHRN shops with preferred pricing for asTech® devices and its menu of market-leading diagnostic services and capabilities. These include remote OEM and OEM compatible diagnostic scanning, as well as remote ADAS calibration and programming.

"We applaud Allstate for their commitment to driver safety and to helping their partner collision centers quickly restore the lives of those who have been involved in an automobile accident," said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify Holdings, Inc. "As our customers tell us every day, asTech helps collision centers improve workflow efficiency so that they can make good on their commitment to the safest possible repair in the least amount of time."

asTech users have access to more than 400 certified technicians by phone and through its mobile application. Optionally, they can subscribe to adasThink, which provides OEM-sourced ADAS identification and calibration instructions. asTech diagnostic reporting capabilities can be seamlessly integrated with market-leading estimatic providers, such as CCC Intelligent Systems and Mitchell International.

To learn more and see pricing offers for Good Hands Repair Network participating shops, go to asTech.com/allstate.

About asTech, Driven by Repairify

asTech is the leading provider of remote diagnostic solutions and services to the collision industry. asTech provides cutting–edge, expert diagnostics using OEM tools to provide safe and accurate repairs. asTech provides remote diagnostics using its patented devices? and also provides access to ASE and I-CAR Certified Technicians, who service many trouble codes remotely and provide real–time assistance to shop technicians at the vehicle when needed. asTech also offers mobile repair, key replacement, and calibration services. asTech is based in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit: asTech.com.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), Automotive Training Group (ATG), BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and One Guard Inspections. For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 350 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: kinderhook.com.

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.