Allstate's CEO Calls on U.S. Businesses to Create Better Jobs

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. businesses must focus on creating higher-paying jobs, writes Allstate Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Wilson in today's New York Times. Wilson is calling on America's corporate leaders to prioritize job creation and make it a regular topic of discussion at corporate board meetings.

"Sure, the unemployment rate is near a record low, but that figure masks the fact that many families are not financially secure," Wilson wrote. "Being broke while working is not an American value. Poor financial health creates stress, reduces hope and undermines capitalism."

Addressing this challenge will require a change in the agenda and discussions at corporate board meetings. Today, corporate leaders are primarily focused on profits and stock prices, not the number of jobs they create or how many employees are reskilled, Wilson continued. "Investors in these companies should ask management and boards of directors to focus on jobs. American businesses prosper by asking tough questions, creating specific goals and executing plans. This must now be applied to creating higher-paying jobs.

"Delivering higher income through better-paying jobs will improve the financial health of Americans and will restore prosperity to every family and community," Wilson said. "For American businesses, that is our history. That is our role. It must be our future."

